One of the great players and coaches in recent SIU history has a new challenge on his hands as of 2024.

Lindenwood University in St. Charles announced on Monday that PJ Finigan, who joined the school’s baseball staff as an assistant to outgoing coach Doug Bletcher, will be the coach for next year.

Finigan was the 2005 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for the Salukis as a two-way player, earning first team honors as a pitcher and shortstop. Finigan was named to the Salukis’ Hall of Fame in 2018 and also earned MVC All-Century honors.

After playing in the Detroit Tigers’ organization and winning the franchise’s minor league Gold Glove in 2006, Finigan turned to coaching. He served as Ken Henderson’s pitching coach for nine years, tutoring 20 All-MVC picks, eight MLB draft picks and a dozen MVC Pitchers of the Week.

Since then, Finigan spent three years at SIU Edwardsville as an assistant coach and also took a turn as the interim softball coach last year, helping the Cougars reach the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and win a game there for the first time in four years.

“My family and I have been blown away by all of the great things happening here at Lindenwood,” Finigan said in a press release issued by the school. “I could not be more excited to lead the program. I look forward to building on the great lineage of Lindenwood baseball.”

Lindenwood is playing its first Division I season this year as an OVC member. It was picked for a ninth-place finish.

FAST START

No MVC team got out of the blocks quicker to start the softball season than SIU. It won all four games at a tournament hosted by Florida Gulf Coast, doing so in different ways.

The Salukis won with pitching (3-0 shutout of Long Island, 4-1 win over Binghamton) and offense (6-3 at FGCU, 9-6 over UNC Greensboro). They hit the long ball – Rylie Hamilton belted two 3-run homers – and distracted opponents with aggressive baserunning.

Even better, a laundry list of newcomers made key contributions. Freshmen Jackie Lis and Anna Carder homered, while Elliott Stinson and Hannah Hockerman each won games in the circle, Stinson tossing a one-hitter against Binghamton with nine strikeouts.

SIU will face better competition this week during a four-game tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Its first two opponents are Power 5 teams (Kansas, Ole Miss). Fare well south of the border and coach Jen Sewell might have an MVC title contender in her first year.

Belmont (3-0) and Evansville (4-1) also enjoyed good first weekends, while preseason favorite Northern Iowa (0-5) and second place pick Murray State (1-3) didn’t. Of course, the Panthers did lose twice in their tournament against Big 12 foe Iowa State and the Racers did mix in three close losses with a 5-1 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Evansville might be a sleeper in the league after enduring some unexpected struggles with a decent roster last year. The Purple Aces were pretty close to going 5-0 at DePaul’s indoor tournament in Rosemont but lost 2-1 to the Blue Demons in the tourney’s last game.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The weekend’s men’s basketball results led ESPN2 to pick Drake’s visit to Bradley as its MVC game for Feb. 26, the last date of regular season play. The Bulldogs and Braves are tied atop the Valley at 12-4, so there’s a good chance the top seed in Arch Madness might be on the line. … SIU’s game at UIC on the 26th will be a 1 p.m. start and appear on MVC-TV, which means Bally Sports Midwest will air the game in our region. … Drake’s Roman Penn is the MVC Player of the Week after carving up SIU for 21 points and eight assists in Saturday’s 82-59 rout. Indiana State’s Courvoisier McCauley is the Newcomer of the Week after averaging 18 ppg in blowout wins over Valparaiso and UNI.