MVC Notebook | Hagarty lone SIU player on first team

Richie Hagarty was the only SIU football player to make the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team that was announced on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore from New Palestine, Ind. led the Salukis with 6 ½ sacks and nine tackles for loss this year. He finished the year with 28 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Five SIU players – fullback/tight end Jacob Garrett, wide receiver Avante Cox, linebacker Branson Combs, defensive back PJ Jules and all-purpose athlete Javon Williams – were second-team selections.

Garrett caught 32 passes for 332 yards and six touchdowns, while Cox grabbed 46 passes for 612 yards and a team-high eight scores. Combs finished with 57 tackles, a team-high two interceptions and 5 ½ tackles for loss.

Jules notched a team highs of 66 tackles and seven pass breakups, while Williams rushed for 415 yards and a team-best nine touchdowns, caught 28 passes for 245 yards and also completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards.

Offensive tackle Beau Branyan, quarterback Nic Baker and wide receiver D’Ante’ Cox were honorable mention picks. Branyan anchored the team’s offensive line, helping the Salukis average more than 28 points per game and control the ball for 33:02 per game.

Baker completed nearly 69% of his passes for 2,750 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Cox, playing his first full season since 2017, when he was at Division II Missouri Baptist, caught 46 passes for a team-high 696 yards and three scores.

Cox was joined on the league’s All-Newcomer Team by linebacker Chris Harris, who ranked fourth on the team with 48 tackles, 6 ½ for loss. He also had three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Youngstown State senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Illinois State senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Western Illinois receiver Naseim Brantley was picked Newcomer of the Year, while Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers earned Freshman of the Year. South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier was tabbed Coach of the Year for leading the Jackrabbits to a 10-1 record and the No. 1 national ranking going into the FCS playoffs.

EARLY START

With the new 20-game conference schedule comes an early tip-off to MVC play. Four games are on the card Wednesday night with two more set for Thursday evening.

The marquee game might be in Terre Haute, where Indiana State finds out just how much improved it really is when it hosts preseason favorite Drake. The Sycamores are 6-1 and looking more efficient on offense, while the veteran Bulldogs are 6-0 and one of just two Valley teams ranked in the top 100 on kenpom.com.

Another interesting Wednesday matchup finds Northern Iowa visiting Bradley. The Braves are whole now that Rienk Mast (knee) has returned to the lineup. He scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds Saturday in just 17 minutes of an 83-41 home blowout of Merrimack.

If you’re wondering who the other Valley team is in kenpom’s top 100, that would be SIU, which despite some recent struggles on offense is still at No. 99. The Salukis open MVC play on Wednesday night at Evansville, which checks in at No. 318 out of 363 Division I programs.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU’s Marcus Domask was named MVC Player of the Week for the third time in his career Monday after averaging 26.5 ppg last week at the SoCal Challenge. That included a career-high 32 points in a 64-61 overtime win over Cal Baptist that ended at 12:23 a.m. Pacific time on Thanksgiving morning. … North Dakota’s football team had to travel to Weber State on Saturday for its first round game in the FCS playoffs despite presenting a bid that totaled more than $80,000 above the Utah school. The Fighting Hawks, who are 19-2 at home the last three seasons and 6-19 on the road, lost 38-31. … MVC volleyball champ Northern Iowa drew Florida State for its first round opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Minneapolis. The Panthers swept Drake 3-0 in Wednesday’s MVC title match in Evansville.