Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There were some who feared the NCAA selection committee would use Indiana State’s 6-5 loss to Evansville in the “first” championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament to deny the Sycamores a top 16 seed for this week’s tournament.

But ISU’s 6-0 win in the “if necessary” game over the Purple Aces, combined with a strong RPI that was the committee’s go-to in every circumstance, enabled it to claim a well-deserved No. 14 national seed and the ability to stay home for the first weekend when the 64-team field was announced on Monday.

What’s more, the Trees got a fair draw for the first-ever regional to be staged at Bob Warn Field. They’ll face Wright State on Friday and either Iowa or North Carolina on Saturday. ISU actually opened the season with the Hawkeyes in February, losing 6-2 on a grand slam in the bottom of the 11th.

In their last 38 games, the Sycamores are 34-4. Most of that was at the expense of MVC foes, although they also administered beatings to TV league opponents. There was a 10-2 thumping April 18 at then-No. 4 Vanderbilt and a 4-0 blanking of an Indiana team that got an at-large bid.

Indiana State is only the fourth MVC school to ever host a regional under the tourney’s current 64-team, 16-site format and the first one since Dallas Baptist and Missouri State did it in 2015. Wichita State, a former power program, did it in 2002 and 2007.

Pitching and defense, along with a balanced offensive attack, have carried the Sycamores. College baseball is traditionally all about offense but ISU boasts a team earned run average of 3.80. Its top three starters – Matt Jachec, MVC Pitcher of the Year Connor Fenlong and Lane Miller – are a combined 23-5 and all have ERAs under 4.00.

The Terre Haute regional is paired with one hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas for a potential super-regional matchup.

VALLEY CONUNDRUM

What was best for Indiana State – winning the conference tournament and hosting a regional – might not have been the best-case scenario for the Valley as a whole.

That’s because a mid-major league that regularly takes pride in earning multiple NCAA baseball bids only got one this year since its best team took care of business on its home field. Evansville gave itself a chance to steal a bid with Chase Hug’s grand slam in Saturday’s first championship game but couldn’t pull off a second victory.

That made the Valley a one-bid league for the first time since 2016 and for just the second time since 2011. Of course, a second bid for the Valley this year might have resulted in the committee sending Indiana State on the road as a second seed in someone else’s regional.

And the Sycamores could have been sent somewhere like Kentucky, a No. 12 national seed which is still hosting a regional even though there are no available hotel rooms within an hour of Lexington because of a country music festival, the state baseball tournament and the state softball tournament.

West Virginia, Indiana and Ball State’s teams will be bunking up in UK dorms as a result.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Eight SIU track athletes took their shot at qualifying for next month’s NCAA meet over the weekend in Sacramento. None succeeded, although sprinter Iaunia Pointer at least reached the quarterfinals in the 100 and 200 meter dash. … The SIU women’s basketball team picked up a guard out of the transfer portal last week in 5-6 Se’Quoia Allmond of Memphis, who played in 19 games last year at Loyola Marymount and averaged 4.2 ppg. “Her change of pace and ability to create space keeps defenses off-balance,” Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White said in a press release. … Starting times are set for every SIU football game except for a Sept. 9 visit to Northern Illinois. The team’s yearly Parents Weekend contest with Missouri State on Sept. 30 will be a 4 p.m. kickoff, two hours later than in recent seasons. The Salukis will play night games at home on Sept. 2 against Austin Peay, as well as a Sept. 16 trip to SEMO and an Oct. 7 journey to Youngstown State.