MVC Notebook | Indiana State plans to play with seven players

For the Missouri Valley Conference, eight is enough.

But for the Indiana State men, apparently seven is heaven.

Well, maybe not quite that good, but it is going to be enough for the Sycamores to push ahead with their Tuesday night trip to Northern Iowa.

First-year Indiana State coach Josh Schuetz said Monday on the league’s weekly Zoom call that his team would resume their season despite being under the Valley minimum of eight players and one coach.

The Sycamores’ two games last week against Evansville and Drake were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. They haven’t played since Jan. 2, when they stopped Bradley 76-71 in Terre Haute.

“We won’t be close to full strength, so it will be a challenge to go up there and play these guys,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it, but we know it’s going to be a difficult task.

“Yesterday was the first time we had seven at practice. We’re only going to have seven up there for the game. So conditioning will be an issue. Some of the guys who are playing won’t have practiced since Dec. 28. These are unique circumstances for everybody.”

Circumstances that won’t get any easier this week. After the trip to Northern Iowa, Indiana State has a classic good news, bad news scenario for its weekend game. It gets to stay at home for Saturday night, but it has to play MVC favorite Loyola.

Schuetz said that game factored into the team’s decision to play with only seven players at Northern Iowa. Indiana State wanted extra practice time to get ready for Loyola instead of asking to push back the UNI game for a day or two.

The Sycamores enter the UNI contest at 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They drew Loyola for the pre-Christmas league game in Chicago and lost 88-77.

RAMBLERS KEEP RAMBLING

Loyola would probably be a top 25 team if it belonged to a Power 6 league at this point. How else to explain its exclusion this week despite a strong neutral court win Thursday over San Francisco in Salt Lake City and an overtime decision Saturday at home over Bradley?

The Ramblers (11-2, 2-0) are 23rd in the kenpom.com rankings and 19th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which equals out to a 5 or 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. One man who isn’t caught up in it, though, is first-year coach Drew Valentine.

“Our standard is to compete for championships,” he said. “Our guys have shown they can compete with anybody in the country. Rankings don’t mean anything. We weren’t ranked in the AP poll one time the year we made the Final Four.

“I think our fans would take a Final Four appearance over one appearance in the AP poll in January.”

DOUBLE THE FUN

On the women’s side, Valparaiso doubled its win total for the season in one excellent weekend at home, rallying from 13 down in the fourth quarter Friday night to beat Northern Iowa before earning its first-ever win over Drake on Sunday.

The Beacons (4-11, 2-2) also had the league’s Newcomer of the Week in guard Olivia Brown, who averaged 14.5 ppg while shooting 11 of 18 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Illinois State’s Mary Crompton was the Player of the Week, thanks largely to a 6 of 7 day from the 3-point line Sunday when she scored a career high 22 points in a win at Evansville that capped the Redbirds’ sweep of the Purple Aces and Indiana State.

At 3-0, Illinois State owns the early lead in the Valley by a half-game over SIU and Missouri State, who were forced into inactivity this weekend. The travel partners’ game Friday night in Springfield was postponed by COVID-19 issues in the Bears’ program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.