MVC Notebook | Kupec packed a lot of work into 10 months

It only seemed that Matt Kupec was the interim athletic director at SIU longer than Bud Selig was interim commissioner of baseball about 20 years ago.

Kupec’s interim post, which started in September when Liz Jarnigan was fired, lasted just over 10 months before Tim Leonard was hired on Thursday. Kupec packed a lot of work into his time in the AD’s chair, hiring five new coaches while negotiating new contracts for football coach Nick Hill and baseball coach Lance Rhodes.

On Monday, Kupec started his last week as the interim AD by penning a letter to SIU fans, thanking them for their support. He also outlined the moves he was able to make during his time as the interim AD.

“It has been invigorating to work with a talented and dedicated team of coaches and student-athletes,” Kupec said. “We created a master plan that will allow the SIU athletic program to position itself to be in the discussion to be the best athletic department in the nation at our level in the years ahead.”

Kupec also pitched the athletic department’s ability to make significant additions to its support staff. Chief among them was hiring 26 new positions and 12 graduate assistants, restoring the fueling station to help athletes’ nutritional needs and reducing the annual operating deficit by close to $3 million.

A former quarterback at North Carolina, Kupec made a prediction regarding Leonard, who spent eight years as the Towson athletic director before leaving that post in November.

“He will do an awesome job leading our athletic program,” Kupec said.

WELCOME ABOARD

New SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White has completed her program’s infrastructure with the hiring of two graduate assistants, as well as the naming of two directors of basketball operations.

Bond-White dipped into her recent past at Texas A&M, where she served 19 years as Gary Blair’s assistant coach, to name Claudia Walker as the director of internal basketball operations.

Jordan Alford, a graduate assistant the last two years under coach Cindy Stein, is the new director of external basketball operations. Alford will also serve as the program’s video coordinator.

“Her title is just as long as her responsibilities,” Bond-White said in a press release last week announcing the moves. “She will get the chance to do a little or a lot of everything this year.”

Shadrian McDaniel and Harison Russell are joining the program as graduate assistants. McDaniel started the last three years at the University of St. Francis, which averaged 25 wins per year during that span.

Russell has ties to Bond-White, having served as a student-manager at Texas A&M. Bond-White said he will assist with analytics, equipment, assisting team managers and travel.

The last steps for Bond-White to put together her first Saluki team are to fill out the roster. SIU presently has 11 players – seven holdovers and four recruits, three of which arrived through the transfer portal. Ideally, the team will add at least two more players.

Point guard Quierra Love is the only returning starter from last year’s MVC regular season champions that went 21-10 overall and 15-3 in the league.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Former Bradley women’s basketball standout Lasha Petree, who transferred to Rutgers after helping the Braves earn the MVC tourney title in 2021, has changed schools again. This time, Petree is staying in the Big 10 and playing her senior year at Purdue. The Boilermakers, who routed SIU in March in the WNIT’s first round, lost a whopping eight players to the transfer portal. … 2021 MVC Player of the Year Brice Calip (Missouri State) will start her pro career in Switzerland, playing for Helios Basket Valais. Calip finished as one of two players in MSU history with at least 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists. … Seven players from the MVC were popped in last week’s MLB Draft, with Illinois State’s Ryan Cermak the highest selection at No. 71 overall to Tampa Bay. Cermak belted 32 career homers for the Redbirds and was an elite defender.