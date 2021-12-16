MVC Notebook | Loyola men are team to beat in Valley

Drake was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball title in October and it still could happen that way.

But with conference play starting full-blast shortly after the calendar flips to 2022, this championship appears to be Loyola’s to lose.

In their last season in the Valley before they depart for the Atlantic 10, the Ramblers own a 9-2 overall record that includes a win in their Valley opener against Indiana State. It also includes road victories over Power 6 schools DePaul and Vanderbilt.

The only losses came to Michigan State (on a buzzer shot) and Auburn in the Bahamas. Loyola ended that trip with a blowout win over Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State, which just posted a road win over Creighton, an accomplishment not too many schools can boast.

Cameron Krutwig and Porter Moser might not be around any more, but Loyola still bears the imprint of the duo’s legacy. The Ramblers boast balance, good shooters and tough defense.

Seven different players average between 7.7 and 11.6 points per game, led by Lucas Williamson – the last link to Loyola’s 2018 Final Four squad. The Ramblers hit 42.3 percent from 3-point land, canning 10.5 per game, and limit opponents to 61.1 ppg on 40.1 percent shooting.

When Moser took the Oklahoma job last spring, he left the cupboard pretty stocked for first-year coach Drew Valentine. To this point, Valentine has kept the finely-tuned vehicle between the lines and purring, even though he says there’s room for improvement.

“I can be better at scouting, coaching my staff, communicating with players, offensive sets, going 2-for-1, calling a timeout, communicating with recruits,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “So many areas.”

Scary thing is, a guy who played for Oakland’s Greg Kampe (550 career wins) and coached under Moser and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is likely to only get better. Just like the program he inherited.

3-POINT SHOT

For the Valley to get multiple tournament bids in March, it’s looking like someone else besides Loyola needs to claim Arch Madness. The Ramblers’ current NET ranking of 18th – the formula the NCAA uses to help dole out at-large bids – would probably afford them an at-large berth if they stumble in St. Louis.

After Loyola, though, the highest-rated teams in NET are Missouri State (109) and Drake (113). And the Bears’ 99-94 season-opening loss to a Southeast Missouri State team SIU inhaled by 25 points Wednesday night will hang around their neck like a millstone if they are close enough to merit at-large consideration.

The Bulldogs whiffed on every chance they’ve had to post a signature non-conference win – Belmont, Alabama, Clemson – and are probably in the position almost every other team in the Valley’s in.

Win at Arch Madness or hope for a bid to a three-letter tournament.

ONLY ONE

On the women’s side, Northern Iowa’s Grace Boffeli is part of a class with a short roll call.

Boffeli entered the week as the only player in Division I with an offensive rebounding rate of at least 15 percent and a defensive rebounding rate of better than 30 percent.

Per 40 minutes played, she averages six offensive rebounds and 11 defensive boards. If you want to look ahead to a meeting of Boffeli vs. SIU’s Abby Brockmeyer, who averages 10.3 boards per game, circle Jan. 15 at UNI and Feb. 11 at Banterra Center. You’ll probably see some ferocious work on the glass.

3-DOT TIME

Drake’s six-game winning streak is its first since it accomplished the feat while winning the 2020 MVC regular season title. … Evansville is the only Division I team to boast three players with at least one game of 26 points or more (Abby Feit, Je’Naiya Davis, Myia Clark). … Indiana State is rebuilding itself on the defensive end, ranking 22nd in Division I in turnovers forced (22.6) and 25th in steals (11.9).

