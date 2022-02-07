MVC Notebook | Loyola men reclaim first in standings

When Loyola and Missouri State played on Jan. 22 in Chicago, the Ramblers got the full Isiaih Mosley treatment. He canned 3-pointers, pullups and got to the foul line with regularity. The result: A 40-point game and a 79-69 Bears win at Gentile Arena.

When the teams matched up for the second time on Sunday in Springfield, Mosley got the full Loyola defensive treatment: 12 points, eight below his average, on 4 of 14 shooting from the field. And no 3-pointers in the Ramblers’ 71-62 win.

“Disappointed in the result,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford. “We have to play together longer against a team this good. We didn’t defend well enough. We couldn’t get matched up in transition and that’s a problem in itself. I didn’t think we had that same edge today.”

The result put Loyola in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference by a half-game over Northern Iowa with a game in hand – its visit to Illinois State on Feb. 21 that was postponed from early January due to COVID-19 protocols.

UNI is a half-game behind the Ramblers and the teams still haven’t played yet. Their first meeting is on Super Bowl Sunday in Chicago and the second one is on the final day of the Valley regular season – Feb. 26 in Cedar Falls.

Drake is 8-3 and Missouri State sits at 8-4. Bradley is in fifth at 7-5 but has a big week ahead of it. The Braves host Loyola on Wednesday night and welcome Drake to town on Saturday. Two wins could propel them back into contention and two losses could put them in danger of falling into sixth if SIU finishes strong.

A TAFFY PULL

The SIU women could have knocked Missouri State out of the race for the regular season title Sunday night but couldn’t hold off the Bears down the stretch of a 53-52 loss that jumbled up the top four of the league standings.

Illinois State inherited first place at 9-2 and Northern Iowa jumped into second at 8-2, with the Salukis dropping to third at 7-2. Missouri State remained in fourth but improved to 7-3 and remains in contention.

With four weeks left in the regular season, SIU still controls its destiny because it has a game in hand on UNI and Missouri State, plus two on Illinois State.

THE NET EFFECT

Because the Loyola men avoided a season sweep at Missouri State, they climbed into 29th in the NET rankings, which the NCAA uses to help select the at-large teams for its tournament next month.

That result dropped the Bears to 66 and denied them a badly-needed second Quad 1 win. Their only chance to earn an NCAA bid appears to be the same chance as every other Valley program outside of Loyola – capturing Arch Madness.

On the women’s side, Missouri State and UNI are 41st and 46th, respectively, putting them on the bubble. SIU’s NET has jumped all the way up to 80 and still has room to grow if it can continue winning since it still has a second chance at UNI and Drake, which remains 93rd despite being just 11-10.

LIVING IN BRACKETVILLE

Joe Lunardi’s NCAA men’s bracket, which was last updated Friday, still has Loyola and Drake in the field. But Drake’s overtime loss Saturday to Northern Iowa dropped it to third in the league and out of auto-bid status.

Charlie Crème’s NCAA women’s bracket had SIU in the field as the auto qualifier as of Friday, playing in a sub-regional at Oklahoma. But that’s going to change on the next update as the Salukis have dropped out of first. Missouri State is still listed as an at-large, thanks to some impressive non-conference wins.

