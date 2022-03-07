MVC Notebook | Loyola will be dangerous in NCAA tourney

There will be no defending tournament champion next March at Arch Madness.

Loyola saw to that Sunday when it completed its final Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 64-58 win over Drake in the championship game at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.

The Ramblers earned the Valley’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will find out who they play on Sunday. No one else around the league will have that worry, unless it’s for the NIT or a newly-formed tournament for mid-majors that will take the place of the now-defunct CBI or CIT.

One thing became abundantly clear over the weekend as Bradley, Northern Iowa and Drake flailed to no avail: Loyola is going to be a dangerous out for some TV league school in the first round.

For starters, the Ramblers are excellent defensively. They allowed only 50.3 ppg in St. Louis, using a physical style that threw every opponent out of its patterns. Their ability to string together multiple stops enabled them to put together long runs in all three games.

And as UNI coach Ben Jacobson pointed out after his team fell 66-43 to Loyola on Saturday, officials tend to allow more physical play in March, so unless they run into an outlier crew in the NCAA tourney, the Ramblers should be able to defend the way they prefer.

Also, even though the metrics like Loyola – its NET ranking Monday was 25th, which is in 6 or 7 seed country – the selection committee tends to give mid-majors lower seeds than they deserve.

So the Ramblers will wind up between 8 and 10, which will create an unfair matchup for both they and the higher seed they would run into in a second round game. After last year, Illinois fans can vouch for that.

As for the rest of the Valley, UNI is assured of an NIT bid and Missouri State is 68th in the NET, which seems to leave it in good shape for the NIT. On the other hand, Drake’s No. 83 spot probably leaves it out of the NIT field.

HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND

The MVC women’s tourney starts Thursday in Moline, with top-seeded SIU playing its first game at noon Friday against either Indiana State or Evansville.

Missouri State’s NET ranking of 44 wasn’t affected that much by its upset loss Saturday at Loyola that handed the Salukis a regular season crown minutes after their upset defeat at Valparaiso.

But the Bears now will likely have a dangerous first round matchup with surging Drake, unless it’s upset in the 7-10 matchup Thursday night by Bradley. The Bulldogs are a 7th seed in name only, positioned by their late-season play to make a run.

The lower bracket is full of land mines with UNI in the 3 seed and Valpo, whose 3-point shooting gives it the proverbial puncher’s chance in any game, as a 6 seed. In the upper bracket, SIU is 8-0 against its potential opponents, which also include Illinois State and Loyola.

SPLISH, SPLASH

For the first time since 2010, SIU’s swimming and diving team will send someone to the NCAA Championship.

Freshman Celia Pulido posted a time of 52.46 in the 100 backstroke and 1:54.26 in the 200 backstroke, earning a spot in the “B” cut final next week at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Pulido, who represented Mexico in the Pan American Games and FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, already owns school records in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 individual medley.

Pulido is the first Saluki to qualify for the NCAA meet since Kirsten Groome earned spots in the 500 and 1650 freestyle. Groome still holds school records in those events.

