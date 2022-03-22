MVC Notebook | March Madness on, off the court

These days, March Madness isn’t restricted to the basketball court.

It’s also taking place off the floor as programs and players either retool or attempt to regroup following seasons that didn’t end the way they wanted. Several Missouri Valley Conference schools are finding this out the hard way.

Take Murray State, for instance. The Racers will join the Valley on July 1 with a new men’s basketball coach after Matt McMahon left Monday to take what figures to be a major rebuild at LSU. McMahon went 31-3 this year, sweeping the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles before a second round loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA tourney.

LSU is paying McMahon plenty to pick up the pieces left by Will Wade’s controversial tenure, which is likely to result in sanctions for what many believe will be major NCAA rules violations.

McMahon is earning $2.6 million next year on a seven-year deal that goes up to $3.2 million in his last year. If the Tigers go on probation or lose scholarships, both of which are real possibilities, one extra year will be tacked on to his contract.

On the women’s side, Missouri State and Bradley are now joining SIU in the search for a new coach. Missouri State lost Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to Virginia, while Bradley’s Andrea Gorski announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Agugua-Hamilton went 74-15 in three years with the Bears, taking the program to a Sweet Sixteen last year and overcoming numerous injuries to return them to the NCAA tourney this year.

She inherits a Virginia program that was once a national power when the likes of Dawn Staley and the Burge twins were playing there, but has cratered in recent years. Agugua-Hamilton’s energy and competitive spirit are exactly what the Cavaliers need.

Gorski leaves Bradley after a 4-25 season, but the cupboard won’t be bare for the new coach. The Braves played a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year who figure to be better for the experience. She also took the program to the NCAA tourney last year.

THE TRANSFER PORTAL

The biggest name in the Valley to put his name into college sports’ version of free agency is MVC scoring leader Antonio Reeves, who announced he would enter the portal on Monday. Reeves averaged just over 20 ppg for Illinois State.

But the school canned coach Dan Muller last month after 10 years on the job, hiring former Ohio State and Butler assistant Ryan Pedon the day after its season ended at Arch Madness. Pedon now starts a rebuild without the team’s best player.

Another MVC newcomer, Belmont, took a hit Tuesday when 6-5 guard Will Richard hit the portal. Richard averaged 12 points, six rebounds and two assists per game for the Bruins, canning 47 percent of his shots and earning a spot on the All-OVC Freshman Team.

Missouri State lost starting guard Ja’Monta Black to the portal Tuesday. Black scored 8.7 ppg, sinking 39 percent of his 3-point attempts and serving as a nice complement to the 1-2 punch of Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim.

Verbalcommits.com is reporting that Evansville guard Shamar Givance is in the portal as well. Givance was the leading scorer for the Purple Aces, who won just six games overall and went 2-16 in the MVC.

Also among the 611 names in the portal as of Tuesday afternoon was Jayson Kent, a 6-7 guard who started most of the year at Bradley.

DIAMOND NOTES

It looks like the MVC could be headed for multiple bids to the NCAA baseball tournament again. As of Monday, it was ranked 5th as a conference in RPI, behind only the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12. … Dallas Baptist is ranked No. 1 as a team despite a 12-7 record because it’s played all its games against teams ranked in the top 85. All of its losses have been one-run affairs. … Ryan Rodriguez’s two-run walkoff homer that gave SIU a 7-5 win Sunday over Illinois was the first of its kind for the Salukis since Greg Lambert did it to Evansville on April 1, 2017.

