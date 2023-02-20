After 18 games and nearly three months of plot twists, unexpected turns and icy Midwest roads, the MVC men’s basketball race has boiled down to the two teams most people felt it would back in October.

Drake and Bradley will play for at least a share of the regular season title, if not the whole thing, on Sunday in Peoria with a national TV audience watching. Unless Illinois State and/or Valparaiso pull off Wednesday upsets of the Bulldogs and Braves, the winner will earn the top seed for the upcoming MVC tourney and no worse than an automatic NIT bid in case it flubs Arch Madness.

Both have figured things out after some January stumbles. Drake was 2-3 after close, low-scoring losses at Missouri State and SIU that caused coach Darian DeVries to wonder if his team’s offense was dynamic enough.

Bradley struggled in road games, much as it did last year. It lost three in a row away from Carver Arena, culminating in an 86-61 blowout at Drake on Jan. 14 that helped turn the Bulldogs’ season around.

After Rienk Mast’s 4-point play with 20.6 seconds left Sunday pulled out a 50-48 win at SIU, the Braves are owners of an eight-game winning streak, four of those on the road. Their league-leading defense faces a Drake offense that has scored at least 70 points in 12 of the last 13 games.

Mast told the Peoria Journal-Star after the game that it was the biggest shot of his career.

“So much on the line in this game,” he said. “I had just missed a couple close ones and that one felt good coming out of my hand and it went in.”

The result eliminated the Salukis from the regular season race. They, like everyone else in the league, will have to win at Arch Madness for an NCAA tourney bid. The Valley will be a one-bid league this year.

C’MON, REF

A popular question on Monday’s MVC men’s basketball Zoom call was about officials and how coaches around the league deal with them.

Northern Iowa assistant coach P.J. Hogan, filling in for head coach Ben Jacobsen on the call because of a conflict, marvels at how the Panthers’ long-time coach maintains a healthy relationship with officials that enables him to stay on an even keel.

“There’s lot of respect both ways,” Hogan said. “It certainly catches your attention when he gets excited with officials.”

SIU coach Bryan Mullins, who got his first technical of the year on Feb. 14 at Valparaiso, is another coach who knows how far to push the envelope before retreating. Mullins’ approach with officials is to keep in mind which officials don’t mind talking and which ones prefer limited interaction.

For instance, Kipp Kissinger isn’t big on talking with players or coaches, focusing instead on being a good play-caller. Other officials like Gerry Pollard or Ervin Wilson will explain themselves after calls, although Pollard is also quick to give out technicals.

“There’s a lot of things going on in games and you can’t get caught up in it,” Mullins said. “Every official calls a game differently. You just make sure you coach your team.”

Belmont coach Casey Alexander, whose program is in its first year in the MVC after stints in the Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley, said MVC officials tend to call fewer fouls than officials in the OVC.

Alexander said younger officials frequently work OVC games and call a tighter game.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger had some rather telling comments after a 54-47 home loss Friday night to Valparaiso. “You go out and perform that way,” he said, “then you should probably refund those people.” Sycamore fans sat through another home loss Sunday to UIC that made their record 1-7 at home in conference play. … Add Murray State’s Katelyn Young to the growing list of players who earned MVC awards after enjoying big games against SIU. Young’s 31 points Sunday night in an 83-69 win helped her win Player of the Week. She also went off for 34 in a double OT loss Friday night at Missouri State. … SIU’s baseball team will have two games on ESPNU this spring – their April 16 home date with Evansville and an April 23 visit to Indiana State.