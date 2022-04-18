MVC Notebook | Missouri State hires Lowery as assistant

Chris Lowery is back in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The former SIU player and coach was hired Friday at Missouri State as a special assistant to head coach Dana Ford. Lowery will join the Bears’ staff on May 1.

Lowery spent the last 10 years on Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State, helping the Wildcats win 184 games and reach five NCAA Tournaments. K-State reached a regional final in 2018, losing to Loyola in Atlanta, but fell off the last three years and Weber resigned last month.

“He has a clear understanding of what it takes to help our program reach its ultimate goal of being champions,” Ford said of Lowery in a press release. “His experience, skill set and knowledge will be an added value to our entire coaching staff.”

Lowery scored 1,225 points while playing for the late Rich Herrin at SIU from 1990-94, helping the Salukis reach consecutive NCAA tourneys in 1993 and 1994. As a coach, Lowery went 145-116 in eight seasons at SIU, earning three NCAA tournament berths and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007, when the Salukis nearly toppled top-seeded Kansas in San Jose.

But things dropped off drastically over Lowery’s last four years and he was dismissed after a first round defeat to Indiana State in the 2012 MVC tourney. The 49-year old Lowery coached two MVC Players of the Year and four Defensive Players of the Year – including current SIU coach Bryan Mullins – in his time at SIU.

Missouri State figures to be a contender in the expanded Valley next year, even if Isiaih Mosley elects to stay in the NBA Draft. The Bears’ leading scorer declared for the draft but didn’t hire an agent, so he could return if he feels he might not get picked in the two-round draft.

The Bears have also been busy in the transfer portal, adding Arkansas transfer Chance Moore and Georgia transfer Dalen Ridgnal.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

New Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon has started fortifying a roster in need of bodies, landing Malachi Poindexter (Virginia) and Darius Burford (Elon) to help the backcourt. A whopping eight players have left the Redbirds’ program, including center Sy Chatman and guard Howard Fleming, Jr.

Bradley’s recent hire of Northwestern assistant Kate Popovec as its women’s basketball coach was seen as a coup by some, pointing to her ability to recruit good players to a program that was on the rise in recent years.

The Braves won just four games last year but played primarily freshmen and sophomores, so they should be a better team in 2022-23 despite the departure of six players who have hit the portal.

Bradley’s men’s team officially lost point guard Terry Roberts to Georgia on Monday. Roberts brings 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds to coach Mike White’s massive rebuilding effort. Roberts was a first team All-MVC choice in 21-22.

DIAMOND NOTES

Bradley tightened up the baseball race just a bit by beating Dallas Baptist two of three over Easter weekend in Peoria. It resulted in Indiana State jumping into first place at 5-1, a game ahead of SIU, DBU and Evansville.

The Purple Aces scored a road sweep over Missouri State, which is 0-6 in the conference. While there are still 15 league games left, it looks like the Bears are ticketed for the play-in round of next month’s conference tournament at home unless they find some wins in a hurry.

In softball, UNI (12-1) and Missouri State (12-3) are probably going to be the top two seeds for the conference tournament in three weeks. Who finishes 3 through 6 is anyone’s guess. Presently, it’s Illinois State and Drake at 8-6, followed by Bradley at 8-7 and SIU at 9-8 after getting swept in Peoria over the weekend.

