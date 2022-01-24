MVC Notebook | Missouri State's Mosely joins rare company

Isiaih Mosley joined a class Saturday where it doesn’t take long to call roll.

By scoring 40 points on just 22 shots in Missouri State’s 79-69 upset of then-No. 22 Loyola in Chicago, Mosley became only the seventh player in Missouri Valley Conference history to drop a 40-burger on an opponent twice in the same year. He tallied 43 on Jan. 8 in a one-point home loss to Northern Iowa.

If history is a guide, Mosley will cash NBA paychecks sooner instead of later. The previous six all did. Not only Larry Bird, of course, but the likes of Hersey Hawkins, Xavier McDaniel, Benoit Benjamin, Lewis Lloyd and Roger Phegley also enjoyed multiple 40-point games in the same season before launching NBA careers of varying lengths.

“Just his approach to practice and shootarounds, the higher level of focus,” said Bears coach Dana Ford on Monday when asked about Mosley’s historic feat. “It all started when he came back from Christmas break.

“We haven’t made a lot of adjustments. He just has free rein to do what he needs to do when he gets it. He’s really blessed with the scoring touch.”

To take the NBA comparison a step further, Mosley’s 172 points over the last five games is the fourth-best in NCAA games over the last five seasons. Campbell’s Chris Clemons popped in 176 points in 2018-19, one more than Marquette’s Marcus Howard a year later and two more than Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas did last year.

Behind Mosley with 165 points in a five-game stretch in 2017-18? Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, who did it in his one college season at Oklahoma.

Mosley’s scalding streak has propelled Missouri State (15-6, 6-2) into contention for the MVC regular season title. What’s more, the Bears jumped to No. 60 in the NCAA’s NET rankings because their win at Loyola was a Quad 1 victory as the Ramblers are 26th in the NET.

If Missouri State can avoid NET landmines in its last 10 conference games and take down Loyola in the rematch at home, it would at least give itself a chance at an at-large without requiring the auto bid from winning the conference tournament.

INDIANA STATE WOMEN PAUSE

In a case of truly bad timing, the Indiana State women have hit a COVID-19 pause that has forced them to postpone consecutive games, including a big one Thursday night in Terre Haute against SIU.

The Sycamores determined on Saturday, a day after a road win over Valparaiso and a day before a contest at Loyola, that they wouldn’t have enough healthy players to compete. MVC rules say a team must have a minimum of eight players and one coach to play games.

Making this even worse for Indiana State was that it’s off to a 4-1 start in the conference, with the only loss to league-leading Illinois State. The Sycamores now must make up three COVID-19 postponements before the conference tournament starts on March 10 in Moline.

Their next scheduled game is Saturday at home with Missouri State; the status of that game won’t likely be determined until mid-week.

3-DOT TIME

Talk about your turnarounds. Home court in the weekend’s Illinois State-Evansville series apparently was worth 41 points. After routing the Purple Aces 94-56 Friday night in Normal, the Redbirds made the trip south for Sunday’s rematch and lost 56-53 for Evansville’s first conference win. … If you’re looking for a sleeper at Arch Madness, you might want to plunk down a few shekels on Bradley. A road win over Drake and a followup victory over SIU in which the Braves never trailed confirmed their clear physical abilities. If they find the consistency that’s avoided them over the season’s first half, they’re a team to watch down the home stretch. … Bradley’s women, on the other hand, now own a 13-game losing streak after a 53-41 defeat at SIU on Saturday. The Braves are likely headed for last place in the Valley unless they can find some ways to score the ball.

