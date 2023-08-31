Add yet another medal to the growing collection in Deanna Price’s trophy case.

The Saluki Hall of Famer finished third in the hammer throw at the World Athletic Championships on Aug. 24 in Budapest, Hungary. She uncorked a heave of 75.41 meters on her fifth throw to join fellow American Janee Kassanavoid, who won the silver, on the podium.

It’s the third top 3 finish of the summer for Price, the two-time Olympian. She earned a second place showing at the USA Championships last month in Eugene, Ore. with a toss of 78.18. On June 17, she won the Iron Wood Classic in Idaho with a throw of 77.25.

And it was also her second podium showing at the Worlds. Price won the championship in Qatar in 2019, throwing 77.54. That’s one of nine first place finishes for the 30-year old Price in major events over the last five years.

A GROWING CLUB

There’s a chance that senior safety PJ Jules might join a growing club next year. Jules, who’s on the Senior Bowl watch list, could be the fifth SIU defensive back to make an NFL roster in the last six years.

If that happens, he would join Jeremy Chinn (Carolina), Madre Harper, Ryan Neal (Tampa Bay) and Craig James (New York Jets). Jules, a preseason All-MVC pick, led the team last year with 66 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Another good season could put Jules on par with Chinn’s career accomplishments. Chinn finished his career with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 pass breakups and six forced fumbles. Chinn followed that up by finishing second in voting for the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Neal and James are presently on their teams’ 53-man roster, while Harper is looking for a new team after being released by Pittsburgh on Saturday.

IT’S GAME WEEK

All 12 Missouri Valley Football Conference teams open their season this week, with four getting underway on Thursday night. Missouri State starts at Kansas on Friday night and the other seven play Saturday.

Perhaps the most intriguing game of the Saturday slate, aside from SIU’s contest with Austin Peay, is No. 2 North Dakota State playing Eastern Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the first college football game played in the seven-year old facility.

It’s also the only time the Bison will leave their state until October. They host Maine and Central Arkansas the next two weeks, take Sept. 23 off and start conference play with a visit from South Dakota on Sept. 30. Their first true road game is Oct. 7 at Missouri State, which doesn’t always provide a daunting atmosphere for a visitor.

Another interesting game this weekend is Murray State’s home date with Presbyterian. Not only is it the Racers’ first game as an MVFC school, it’s also the 1,000th game in program history. The team spent the last 74 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, posting a record of 240-267-8 with eight conference titles.

Murray State is picked for an 11th-place finish in the MVFC this year.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The MVFC and ESPN reached a six-year contract extension on Tuesday that starts in 2024. A minimum of nine games every year will be aired on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU in addition to the normal slate of games on ESPN+. … Drake’s volleyball team might have gone 0-3 at the Flyer Invitational in Dayton but it hardly disgraced itself. It took No. 12 Marquette and the host Flyers to five sets before losing and also fell to another ranked squad, No. 24 Western Kentucky. … In women’s soccer, Indiana State is unbeaten but also winless. The Sycamores tied their first four matches, joining Denver as the only Division I programs to start 0-0-4.