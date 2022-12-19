MVC Notebook | Saluki baseball duo earn preseason honors

One would never know it based on a dire weather forecast that includes snow and sub-zero temperatures for Friday, but the college baseball season starts in less than two months.

On Monday, Collegiate Baseball announced its preseason All-America team and two Southern Illinois players were named to it. Reliever Matthew Stiedl was a second team pick and returning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Kaeber Rog was a third team selection.

Stiedl went 7-4 last year as the Salukis won the MVC regular season title for the first time since 1990 and came within one game of their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 32 years. Stiedl earned six saves and pitched to a 3.45 earned run average, fanning 91 over 75 2/3 innings and allowing just three homers.

In MVC games, Stiedl posted a 2.13 ERA, which was second. He also posted 49 strikeouts in MVC games, which led all pitchers, and combined with fellow reliever Trey McDaniel to work a whopping 70 1/3 innings during conference play.

Rog earned third team All-America honors after hitting .362 with 14 homers and 56 RBI. Rog posted an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.047 and batted .405 in conference games, 21 points higher than anyone else.

During conference games, Rog also led all hitters in slugging percentage (.709), on-base percentage (.500) and assists. His 89 hits were 14th in Division I and ranked fourth in one season in SIU history.

The duo played big roles in the Salukis’ 44-16 record that included a 7-3 mark against the two MVC teams that made the NCAA tourney – MVC tourney champ Missouri State and at-large representative Dallas Baptist. But the NCAA selection committee snubbed SIU, ostensibly on the basis of a weak non-conference schedule.

The Salukis open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 at Wofford. They will also host SEC foe Kentucky and travel to the Big 10’s Illinois in non-conference action.

STONE COLD LOCK

There were those who bemoaned the fact that frigid conditions Saturday up in Brookings, S.D. would likely have an effect on an FCS semifinal between top-seeded South Dakota State and No. 4 Montana State.

As it turned out, it wouldn’t have mattered if the game had been played in a volcano or in Montana. SDSU was simply too good across the board for the Bobcats, administering a 39-18 beating that simply wasn’t that close.

The Jackrabbits weren’t hampered one iota by a minus 18 wind chill or an opponent that beat it last year in Bozeman, scoring on their first five possessions and spending most of the second half simply keeping it between the lines to keep Montana State from rallying.

Isaiah Davis rushed for 158 yards and Mark Gronowski threw for 189 as SDSU set up an all-Valley matchup with North Dakota State for the FCS crown. The Bison trailed 16-0 in the first quarter but rallied to nip Incarnate Word 35-32 in Fargo.

The Jackrabbits edged NDSU 23-21 on Oct. 15 in the Dakota Marker game at the Fargodome, erasing a 21-7 second quarter lead to do so. Now the two powers of the MVFC will settle FCS’ best rivalry way south of the Dakotas in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Murray State’s women’s basketball team bears watching when Valley play starts next week. It won 51-44 Friday night at Kentucky, its first win over its instate rival since 1977. Katelyn Young won Player of the Week after averaging 23 ppg in her two games. … The Indiana State men had a rough start Saturday at Duquesne, opening the game with a technical because their starting lineup wasn’t submitted quickly enough to the official scorer. Then they allowed 55 second half points in a 92-86 loss that dropped their record to 9-3. … Former SIU guard Steven Verplancken is averaging 12.8 points through 11 games this year at Weber State of the Big Sky Conference, knocking down 49% of his 3-point attempts.