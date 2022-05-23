MVC Notebook | Salukis fight for postseason lives

Matthew Steidl emerged from the SIU baseball locker room Monday with a fully-packed suitcase, ready to load it on a waiting bus for the Salukis’ trip to Springfield, Mo. and the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Will there be another trip for Steidl and SIU to pack for next week? If so, the regular season champs need to be the first team to four wins at Hammons Field. That hardly makes them unique among the eight-team field.

With the exception of Dallas Baptist, which is guaranteed an at-large berth after posting 18 wins against top 100 teams and playing perhaps the nation’s toughest non-conference schedule, everyone else in the Valley is fighting for their postseason lives.

That includes SIU, whose 40-14 overall record and 16-5 MVC mark is offset by an RPI of 75 that was weighed down by a 209 non-conference strength of schedule. But if the Salukis are stressing about the lack of a safety net this week, they aren’t showing it.

Or at least they weren’t on Monday when they took time to talk about the tournament.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure because we won the regular season title,” said senior J.T. Weber. “We know we have a job to do. Every team is going to be feeling pressure because they’re in the same boat we are, except for Dallas Baptist.

“We know we can beat any team we play. Winning that first game will be huge. That’s the only game we’re focused on right now.”

No SIU team has won a conference tournament since 1990, which is coincidentally the last time the Salukis advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Lance Rhodes said in February it was time for that drought to end.

In late May, Rhodes has put his team in the best possible position to quench a 32-year dry spell.

“Our guys are mature and they are great players,” he said. “If we go out and play good SIU baseball, we’re going to be just fine.”

STEIDL, RICE HONORED

The MVC named Steidl and Bradley’s Keaton Rice its Pitcher and Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.

Steidl didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings in SIU’s series win at Illinois State, picking up the MVC-clinching win in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader by firing six scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The sidearming righty hasn’t ceded an earned run in 20 straight innings, covering eight outings.

Rice went 8 for 14 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBI as the Braves won two of three over Missouri State to clinch the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament and avoid the play-in round.

MULTIPLE BIDS?

If the MVC is to be a multi-bid league in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year, it’s going to need someone else other than Dallas Baptist to capture its tournament.

Aside from the Patriots, who have built up a top 15 RPI with a challenging schedule backed up by plenty of non-conference success, everyone else is in win-or-else mode. Evansville’s RPI fell to 88 after a Friday night loss to Valparaiso, flushing its remote chances of an at-large.

The Valley finished the regular season as the 9th-rated RPI league in Division I.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Valparaiso named Charles Small as its new athletic director Thursday. How highly was Small valued by his previous employer, Iowa State? Long-time Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard made the trip to northwest Indiana to help Small celebrate the new gig. … Missouri State’s softball team competed well at the Columbia Regional in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, dropping two close games to Missouri while blanking Illinois 2-0. The Bears should contend in the Valley next year, but will need to replace MVC Pitcher of the Year Steffany Dickerson. … Murray State’s softball team dropped 3-1 and 1-0 decisions to Tuscaloosa Regional champ Stanford and Chattanooga, respectively, to go 0-2 in the NCAA tourney. But the Racers were fortunate to be there after a bus accident on their way to Tuscaloosa delayed their arrival. Murray State joins the MVC officially on July 1, along with Belmont and Illinois-Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.