SIU’s men’s basketball team found out Monday afternoon that it will have a hole to fill in its backcourt for next season.

Dalton Banks, an occasional starter in 2021-22 and a key contributor off the bench for the 23-10 team of this past season, announced he was hitting the transfer portal. The 6-2 guard from Eau Claire, Wis. averaged 4.8 points in 89 games for the Salukis, drawing 15 starts, 14 of them as a sophomore.

Banks scored 3.9 ppg in 14.2 minutes per game this season, scoring a season-high 14 points in an opening night rout of Little Rock. That matched a career high that was set in his first SIU game at Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 2, 2020 and then equaled on Jan. 8, 2022 at Valparaiso.

Within minutes of announcing the news, Banks got pitches from a pair of former teammates to come to their schools. One included Steven Verplancken, who transferred to Weber State before this season and earned third team All-Big Sky Conference honors after scoring 13.2 ppg and canning 41.7% of his 3-pointers.

A lot of folks around the Missouri Valley Conference are awaiting decisions from Marcus Domask and Lance Jones on where they’ll play their fifth year. If both return, SIU will be one of the preseason favorites in the Valley. If neither return, the Salukis are probably a middle-of-the-pack squad.

Regardless of what that duo decides, SIU will probably hit the portal to fill Banks’ spot. It has shown interest in Arkansas State transfer Terrance Ford, a guard who averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals last year.

LOTTICH OUT, KRIKKE TOO

Valparaiso decided on Thursday that seven years under Matt Lottich was enough, firing its men’s basketball coach after losing in the first round of the MVC tourney to Murray State.

Less than 24 hours after Lottich was let go, the Beacons’ best player put northwest Indiana in his rear-view mirror. First-team All-MVC choice Ben Krikke entered the transfer portal and should be a really good pickup for someone.

Krikke won the MVC scoring title at 19.4 ppg, upping that mark to 21 ppg in conference games. He joined Isiaih Mosley (Missouri State) and Doug McDermott (Creighton) as the only MVC players since 2005 to average at least 17 ppg while hitting more than 50% from the field and 75% at the foul line.

Some people thought it was weird that Krikke not only made the All-MVC first team but its Most Improved Team. One reason might have been that he upped his assist total from 46 to 67, becoming one of his team’s best passers.

Also throwing their hat in the transfer portal ring were Murray State forward D.J. Burns and Illinois State forward Alston Andrews, as well as Drake guard Okay Djamgouz.

One MVC school that’s beefed up its roster so far through the portal is Northern Iowa, which welcomed 6-11 center Jacob Hutson earlier this month. Hutson played the last three years at Loyola, starting occasionally in 21-22 when the Ramblers left the Valley in style by winning the conference tournament.

THREE-DOT STUFF

When SIU’s baseball team bashed five homers in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 13-5 MVC win over UIC, it marked the first time in program history that it accomplished that feat. Homers accounted for nine of the Salukis’ 10 runs in the inning, enabling it to polish off a sweep of the Flames. … SIU’s 35 homers in 24 games – entering Tuesday night’s non-conference date with UT Martin – ties it with Evansville for the top spot in the league. The Purple Aces launched 14 last week, including five in a 12-7 win Saturday at Missouri State that started a weekend sweep. … Indiana State’s softball team swept Drake in Des Moines to get off to a 6-0 start in the Valley. The Sycamores will step up in class this weekend with a three-game series at SIU.