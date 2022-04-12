MVC Notebook | Salukis lose Filewich, add Johnson

In the span of about an hour Monday night, SIU’s men’s basketball team officially lost a big man and gained a guard.

Shortly after Kyler Filewich announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Wofford, the Salukis welcomed point guard Xavier Johnson to the fold. The 6-1 Johnson, who averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 assists during the 2021-22 season at George Mason, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson averaged close to two assists for every turnover last year while chipping in 4.1 rebounds per game, but his calling card is defense. One website graded him in the top 10 percent nationally on the defensive end, which makes him a natural fit for an SIU program that stresses defense first under fourth-year coach Bryan Mullins.

In 81 games over three seasons with the Patriots, Johnson made 50 starts, including 23 last year. He improved his 3-point shooting as a junior, hitting just over 34 percent from the arc, and collected 88 steals at Mason.

The addition comes less than a week after Mullins said he was hoping to find another guard via the portal. The Salukis could also use another big following the departure of Filewich, who joined one of the perennial Southern Conference powers.

Filewich was an All-Freshman Team pick in the Missouri Valley Conference after the 2020-21 season, but saw his playing time drop sharply as a sophomore. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game, failing to notch double figures in minutes in each of the last five games as Mullins went to a smallball lineup.

Filewich’s new team was led in scoring last season by a big man, 6-8 rising senior B.J. Mack (16.5 ppg, 6.1 rebounds). Filewich will have three years of eligibility remaining.

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

Dallas Baptist’s 21-10 record is a lot better than most teams’ 26-5 marks. The Patriots, who opened MVC play over the weekend with a home sweep of Missouri State, have played the toughest schedule in Division I with 10 games against teams who have been ranked or are presently ranked in the Top 25.

They also have the national Player of the Week in utility man Ryan Wrobleski, who went 10 for 17 with four homers and nine RBI in the sweep of MSU and a home win over Baylor. Making it more impressive was that Wrobleski entered the week with just 21 at-bats over six games due to injury.

DBU figures to rack up some more nice numbers in this weekend’s MVC series at Bradley, whose pitching staff has struggled to get outs. Barring a dramatic change in fortunes the final 25 games, the Patriots are likely headed for their eighth NCAA tournament bid in nine years.

And it wouldn’t surprise too many folks if DBU earned a second straight Super-Regional berth. It came achingly close to an Omaha trip last June before losing the rubber game of a three-game series to Virginia in Columbia, S.C.

TRIPLE DOUBLE-DOUBLES

While Northern Iowa is firmly in control of the MVC softball race, no team in the conference is scoring runs like SIU. The Salukis plated 32 of them in sweeping Valparaiso on Sunday and Monday, stretching their present winning streak to five.

In fact, SIU has enjoyed three games in the last week and a half in which it’s posted double-figure hits and walks, including 13 and 10 in Monday’s 12-2 rout of the Beacons. It collected 11 and 13 during a 10-4 win over Valpo in the opener of Sunday’s twinbill, while touching Drake for 11 and 11 in a 13-5 triumph on April 3.

Heading into a weekend series at Bradley, the Salukis are batting .296, averaging 6.3 runs per game and drawing 4.5 walks per game.

