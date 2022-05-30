MVC Notebook | Salukis miss out on NCAA Tournament bid

While SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes was making a case for his team to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament following Sunday’s 13-3 loss to Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game, players were exchanging hugs.

Not the celebratory hugs being dispensed on the third base side of the field by the Bears, who at 30-27 punched an NCAA ticket and were sent to the Stillwater Regional to play host Oklahoma State on Friday.

The kind of hugs players give when they know the season has ended.

Sure enough, the NCAA selection committee made it official Monday morning. That 44-16 record the Salukis registered, as well as that MVC regular season title and three wins in four games against NCAA at-large pick Dallas Baptist?

Didn’t mean squat. Not when a committee which values spreadsheets and metrics over actually watching teams play had enough data in front of them to dismiss teams like SIU and Wofford that won regular season titles but couldn’t produce a conference title.

Ultimately, DBU’s 18 wins against top 100 opposition and top 10 non-conference strength of schedule carried more weight than their declining standard of play down the stretch. The Patriots barely finished over .500 in the Valley and might have been relegated to the play-in round were it not for a rain shower that gifted them a tie in their regular season finale at Indiana State.

DBU (34-22-1) wound up in the Austin Regional, where it’s likely to go two and out unless it finds some pitching. The Patriots allowed a whopping 54 runs in their last six games, including 21 Friday night in a loss to Evansville.

There were some that questioned whether DBU would even make the field after its early knockout in the Valley, especially after a handful of bid-stealers emerged from mid-major leagues.

But in the end, the Patriots snuck in under the cutline, a claim the Salukis would have liked to have the chance to make.

OFF TO OREGON

Four SIU women’s track and field performers earned spots in the NCAA Championship next week in Eugene, Ore. after qualifying out of the West Region over the weekend in Fayetteville, Ark.

The most notable one might be senior Kayla Schiera, who in her third trip to the regionals finally cashed in. Running the 3000 steeplechase, Schiera’s time of 10:07.62 was good for 11th overall. The top 12 qualifiers advanced.

Also moving on were A’veun Moore-Jones (shot put), Elisia Lancaster (hammer) and Shauniece O’Neal (hammer). Narrowly missing out was high jumper Dawson Plab, whose personal-best of 7-0 ½ put him in 13th – just one place out of qualifying.

Ten athletes from the MVC qualified out of the Fayetteville meet, with the Salukis representing nearly 50 percent of that total. The NCAA meet is June 8-11.

ACES TURN TO RAGLAND

It’s a homecoming for David Ragland, who on May 24 was named the new men’s basketball coach at Evansville. The 40-year old Ragland has been an assistant under former Indiana State bench boss Greg Lansing and current Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich.

Ragland will need time and patience to build a winner. The Purple Aces finished 6-24 overall and 2-16 in the Valley, then lost their top two scorers to the transfer portal in Shamar Givance (UTEP) and Jawaun Newton (SIU).

As of now, Evansville returns just one player who started more than half its games. And by waiting until late May to hire a coach after dismissing Todd Lickliter on May 5, the school has made it more difficult for Ragland to construct a roster that can compete in the new-look Valley.

Ragland, who was an assistant coach last year at Butler, brings a working knowledge of the MVC. And there figures to be an enthusiasm in this program that hasn’t existed since Walter McCarty was winning at John Calipari’s Kentucky just three years ago.

