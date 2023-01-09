MVC Notebook | SDSU leaves no doubt in title game

Given that South Dakota State won the previous three matchups with North Dakota State, it shouldn’t have been too surprising that it beat the Bison again when it mattered most on Sunday in the FCS title game.

Yet a 45-21 Jackrabbits’ blowout in Frisco, Texas still resonated throughout the Missouri Valley Football Conference and FCS. NDSU won nine of the previous 11 FCS championships, never losing a title game, but was simply boat-raced by its Dakota Marker rival.

The final stats were as lopsided as one might expect from a score like that. SDSU scored on five of its first six first half possessions and established a 31-14 halftime lead, doing to the Bison what they’ve done to others so often in national title games.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski was the star, hitting 14 of 21 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while adding 57 yards on five rushes. The Jackrabbits had two running backs gain over 100 yards – Amar Johnson 126, Isaiah Davis 103 – and finished the day with 506 total yards, unheard of against an NDSU defense.

“I always knew this was within the program’s reach,” said tight end Tucker Kraft to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. “There was never a doubt in my mind. I don’t have the words to describe it.”

In some ways, the Bison merely making it back to Frisco this year was a triumph. Key injuries along the defensive line ate away at their depth in a critical spot. Fullback Hunter Luepke sitting out with a torn labrum definitely took options away from their offense.

But the logical argument is that this year, it might not have mattered if NDSU was at full strength. South Dakota State was a better team with a point to prove. It finished 14-1 with the one loss a 7-3 decision on Sept. 3 at Iowa, who for all its woes on offense still boasted a formidable defense.

Now the Jackrabbits have the exclamation point that finishes all sentences at this level.

HOOPIN’ IT UP

If you like parity, the MVC women’s basketball race might be for you. After Belmont dumped Northern Iowa 67-61 Sunday in Cedar Falls, it meant there were no unbeaten teams in the league two weeks into conference games.

Going into Wednesday’s five-game schedule, half the league is tied for first at 3-1. The Bruins, Panthers, Drake, Illinois State, Missouri State and SIU are in the first six-way tie for first in MVC history.

And the Salukis weren’t that far from owning the top spot to themselves. One big defensive mistake that left ISU’s Paige Robinson open in the corner for a 3-pointer erased their last-minute lead and paced the Redbirds to a 59-56 win.

Coming on the heels of its 67-63 triumph Thursday night at Missouri State, Illinois State swept arguably the league’s toughest trip. Not only do you have to schlep five hours on a bus to get from Springfield to Carbondale – and vice-versa – you also play two good teams on top of that. There might not be another team that goes 2-0 while making that trip this winter.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The SIU men signed their third golfer on Monday when Oliver Ulrich of Sabro, Denmark committed to Justin Fetcho’s program. The 6-foot-3 Ulrich is ranked 13th among players 21 years of age or under in his country and finished third in his country’s junior match play championship. … The Bradley men’s basketball team made it 21 consecutive home wins Saturday with an 88-66 stomping of Valparaiso that really wasn’t that close. The Braves led 49-24 at halftime and owned a 33-point advantage late in the game. … Steve Prohm’s homecoming of sorts to Iowa didn’t go that well Saturday. The Murray State coach, who sandwiched his two stints with the Racers by guiding Iowa State for six seasons, absorbed an 82-64 pounding at Drake. Prohm and his team stayed in Iowa because their next game is Tuesday night at UNI.