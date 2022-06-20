MVC Notebook | SIU baseball looking for new pitching coach

SIU’s baseball team is in the market for a new pitching coach.

That’s because Tim Jamieson departed on Thursday to take a similar position at the University of Memphis. Jamieson, who worked with the Salukis for three years, helped them to consecutive 40-win seasons and this year’s Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

SIU led the Valley in team earned run average this year at 4.89 and was second in 2021 with a 4.62 mark. Jamieson may have done his best work this year because he and head coach Lance Rhodes had to mix and match the staff when two of their weekend starters – Mike Hansell and Ben Chapman – fell victim to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Relying heavily on relievers Matthew Steidl and Trey McDaniel, plus senior starter Noah Farmer, the Salukis went 16-5 in conference play for their first regular season championship since 1990.

Prior to his time at SIU, Jamieson spent 22 years as Missouri’s coach. He won 698 games from 1995-2016 and coached 15 Major Leaguers, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

His last two SIU staffs rank 1-2 in program history in strikeouts in a single season, fanning 494 in 2021 and whiffing 476 in 2022.

“Memphis is a great fit for me personally,” Jamieson said in a press release Thursday. “I look forward to the everyday competition, relationships and the journey that’s about to begin.”

The Tigers went 26-29 in 2022, posting a 9-15 mark in the American Athletic Conference. They pitched to a 6.06 ERA and issued nearly five walks per game.

JACOBS COMMITS TO SIU

The late Rollie Massimino erupted one day about 40 years ago when informed by a high school coach that he had a 5-10 point guard worth a look.

“Everybody’s got a 5-10 point guard,” Massimino said. “Five-10 point guards are a dime a dozen.”

But not many 5-10 point guards have the ability to run a team, score and pass in concert like Terrance Jacobs, Jr., which is why SIU offered him a scholarship. Jacobs posted on his Twitter page Friday that he accepted it.

Jacobs averaged 12 points and seven assists for Bartlett High School, just outside Memphis, as a senior. Bartlett went 34-7 and lost to Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in the Class 3A semifinals in overtime on a buzzer shot.

D-B, who Southern Illinois prep fans might remember from a trip to Metropolis years ago to play Centralia in a matchup of the nation’s winningest high school programs, went on to win the state title the next day.

Jacobs shot 49 percent from the field and 86 percent at the foul line. He authored a 15-point, 10-assist performance in a substate rout of Clarksville Rossview. Highlight videos show a smooth 3-point stroke and a willingness to find open teammates.

“The most challenging experience for me as a basketball player has been to overcome my height deficit,” he said on a recruiting website. “I’ve always had to outwork as well as out-think my opponent.”

Jacobs is the second high school senior in this Saluki recruiting class, joining 7-0 center Cade Hornecker of Amarillo, Texas. Hornecker signed in November.

HOLIDAY HOOPING

Multiple sources have indicated that SIU will play UNLV on Nov. 21 in the Surf Bracket of the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. The other matchup will pit the Big 10’s Minnesota against Cal Baptist, a relatively new Division I program that plays in the Western Athletic Conference.

Every MVC program but Missouri State is playing in an exempt tournament in non-conference play. Perhaps none has as daunting an assignment as Bradley, which meets Auburn in the Riviera Division of the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 22.

Evansville and Valparaiso are ticketed for the new 10-team Savannah Invitational from Nov. 25-27, while Northern Iowa could run into old MVC rival Wichita State at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 21-22.

Illinois State is headed for the Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 21-23, where it could meet Kansas State or LSU. MVC newcomer UIC is playing in the Tom Konchalski Classic from Nov. 19-22 in The Bronx that’s being hosted by Fordham.

For the second straight year, two MVC teams will head to the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. Belmont and Drake will follow the footprints of SIU and Bradley, last year’s participants in the four-day event.

MVC rookie Murray State could cross paths with Loyola, which will join the Atlantic 10 as of July 1, at the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 17-20.

