MVC Notebook | SIU baseball makes its move up the RPI

Last week started with an ugly non-conference loss at Austin Peay and ended with another ugly loss at No. 23 Dallas Baptist.

In between, though, were a pair of one-run wins over DBU that have given Southern Illinois’ once poor RPI a major boost and put it in position for a potential NCAA at-large berth – as long as it keeps winning and doesn’t step on any more RPI land mines.

The Salukis’ first-ever series win at Dallas Baptist draws it into a three-way tie in the Missouri Valley Conference with Indiana State and Evansville at 6-3, one game ahead of DBU. What’s more, SIU can claim series wins at Evansville at DBU, giving it an advantage down the stretch.

In their final four conference series, the Salukis (28-11) host Valparaiso, visit Missouri State, entertain Indiana State and travel to Illinois State. Of that group, only the Sycamores boast a winning record in the Valley.

There’s also another opportunity for a Quad 2 win Tuesday night when SIU hosts Southeast Missouri State. The Salukis’ 3-2 decision earlier this month at SEMO was a Quad 1 victory, but the RedHawks have dropped from 39 to 53, falling out of Quad 1.

SIU’s 7-3 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents – it took 2 of 3 against Evansville (68) and Illinois (69) in addition to its series win over DBU, 4th in the RPI – suggests it’s good enough to do damage if it can get in the NCAA tourney. But it’s also played a whopping 21 games against Quad 4 teams, going 16-5.

And those five losses, which came against teams rated 175th, 206th, 219th, 250th and 253rd, might be the ones that hang around the Salukis’ neck like a millstone unless they win the MVC Tournament next month at Missouri State.

That being said, SIU started conference play ranked 187 in the RPI and has risen to 81 as of Monday. So if it can keep stacking wins, it can make their case a better one.

EXIT, STAGE RIGHT

The Salukis’ trip to Dallas Baptist will be their last one for a while. The Patriots’ athletic program decided last week to leave the Valley for Conference USA, a league that clearly makes more sense for them than the Valley.

C-USA presently has in-state foes Rice and Texas-San Antonio, as well as a collection of solid mid-major programs like Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee and Florida International. It’s just a better fit for DBU than making several trips north every year.

The Patriots sure helped the Valley in their nine years in the league. They’ve won four MVC tourney titles and three regular season crowns, and advanced to an NCAA super-regional last year before losing to Virginia in Columbia, S.C.

ONE ROUND AWAY

SIU’s men’s golf team is 18 holes away from a spot in the NCAA Tournament after opening up a 17-stroke lead following the second round of the MVC tourney Monday in Paducah.

The Salukis’ team score of 580 is spearheaded by their No. 4 player, Tom Cleaton, whose 69 Monday gives him a two-round total of even par 144, a stroke ahead of their top player, Matthis Besard. SIU didn’t have to count a score higher than 148 through 36 holes.

Valparaiso is second at 597, followed by Drake at 600 and Missouri State at 601. The Bears have the individual leader through two rounds in Max Kreikemeier, who carded a 5-under par 67 Monday and sits at 141 for the tournament.

Should the Salukis maintain their lead Tuesday, they’ll play in an NCAA regional from May 15-18 at either College Station, Texas, Palm Beach, Fla., New Haven, Conn., Stockton, Calif., Tuscaloosa, Ala. or Columbus, Ohio.

