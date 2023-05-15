It went mostly unnoticed after the softball team’s run through the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to an NCAA Tournament berth but the SIU men’s basketball team added two more players to its roster for next year.

Six-foot-eight forward Jarrett Hensley of Merriam, Kansas, who played the last two seasons at Cincinnati, joined the squad via the transfer portal on Friday. And on Monday morning, the Salukis inked 6-3 guard Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

Hensley, who will have two years of eligibility left, is joining his third Division I program. He signed with UNC Greensboro out of high school, playing in 28 games and averaging 1.9 points, including 12 in a Southern Conference road win at Chattanooga.

Hensley then followed coach Wes Miller to Cincinnati after the school dumped coach John Brannen and appeared in 33 games during the 2021-22 season, scoring 1.5 ppg and grabbing 1.3 rebounds. In 56 games with the Bearcats over two years, he averaged 1.8 points and 7.7 minutes per game.

“Jarrett comes from a great program and understands what it takes to win at a high level,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. “He is a versatile player who can guard and play multiple positions on the court. He is tough and competitive.”

Sharp originally signed with Nicholls State but reopened his recruiting after the school made a coaching change. He visited St. Bonaventure, Wyoming and Western Michigan before announcing his commitment to SIU.

Sharp averaged 9.8 points, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals last year for a 33-0 team that won the Class 4A state title. Sharp poured in 31 points in a semistate semifinal win over Bloomington North and finished his career with 331 assists, a school record.

“He has a great presence about himself and plays with great energy and toughness,” Mullins said. “He is a two-way player that impacts winning in so many ways.”

Sharp will be the second freshman on next year’s squad, joining 6-6 guard Kennard Davis of St. Louis. The Salukis can still add one more player out of the portal for next season.

CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCES

SIU’s track and field squad turned in a spate of championship efforts during the weekend’s MVC meet held at Illinois State.

Leading the charge was women’s sprinter Iaunia Pointer, who won the 100 and 200 on Sunday with times of 11.40 and 23.46, respectively. Both times rank in the top 10 in program history. Pointer was also part of 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that placed third.

Daniel Norris won the men’s discus on Sunday with a toss of 54.89 meters, while teammate Cole Targgart placed third at 53.61 meters.

The Saluki men placed fourth with 94.5 points and the women came in fifth at 68 points. SIU track and field director Richard Jones said the men could have done better but were impacted by injuries.

Next up: The NCAA preliminary round on May 24-27 in Sacramento.

THREE-DOT STUFF

This will be Western Illinois’ swan song in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Leathernecks are leaving the Summit League for the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1 but will play out this year in the MVFC before joining the OVC for football in 2024. Western was once one of the top programs in the league but is in the middle of a massive rebuild. … Indiana State’s baseball team clinched a share of the MVC regular season title Sunday with a 6-2 win over Murray State, thanks to SIU’s 3-2 triumph over Missouri State. The Sycamores can seal an outright crown by winning once in their weekend series at Missouri State. … Just how much work did Madi Eberle shoulder while SIU won the MVC softball tourney? Included in her 23 innings over four games were 330 pitches, 19 hits, six runs, five walks and five strikeouts. If the Salukis make any noise this weekend in Utah’s regional at the NCAA tournament, Eberle will probably log similar numbers.