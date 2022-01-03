MVC Notebook | SIU men hope for return to action at Valpo

An SIU spokesman told The Southern Illinoisan on Monday that there were “no guarantees,” but that it appears the men’s basketball team could return to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday night when it’s scheduled to visit Missouri Valley Conference rival Valparaiso.

The Salukis had to postpone Sunday’s home game with Loyola and Wednesday night’s home date with Drake due to COVID-19 concerns. They weren’t able to roster a team of at least eight healthy players and one healthy coach.

This appears likely to be the main storyline in the Valley again this winter. Who can dodge the molecular bullet and who gets pinged by it could decide a lot of things, such as who wins regular season titles and – in a truly worst-case scenario – an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

And if you think that’s pie-in-the-sky stuff, just ask Northern Iowa about that. Remember that the Panthers were bounced from Arch Madness 10 months ago without getting to take the floor. They had to forfeit their quarterfinal game after a positive test among their Tier 1 personnel and subsequent contact tracing left them without enough players.

Aside from SIU and Loyola, every other MVC men’s team played its scheduled game on Sunday, although it wasn’t a sure thing. Less than four hours before Valparaiso held off Illinois State 81-76 in overtime, Beacons coach Matt Lottich wasn’t certain his team would play.

Lottich told the Northwest Times of Indiana that players had to test at 9:30 to see if there would be enough eligible players.

“It seems easy, but there’s a mental component that goes into repeatedly testing,” Lottich said.

Valpo won the game without forward Thomas Kithier, a Michigan State transfer who started its previous 13 games and is one of its six double-figure scorers at 10.1 ppg. Reports said Kithier tested positive but was eligible to play under revised CDC guidelines. However, Valparaiso appears to have stricter guidelines in place that kept Kithier out of the lineup.

Lottich noted that the CDC changes occurred while the university was observing its holiday break.

“Process is entirely out of our control,” he told the NWI. “There’s some things they need to talk about.”

EVANSVILLE RETURNS

While the Salukis remain on the sidelines for a few more days, Evansville ended a 25-day break from competition Sunday with an 83-61 defeat at Northern Iowa. The Purple Aces only had to cancel two games in that stretch – a Dec. 18 home date with UT Martin and a Dec. 21 trip to SMU.

Evansville shot the ball like a team that hadn’t played in nearly a month. The Aces were 22 of 55 from the field and a pitiful 9 of 33 on 3-pointers. Their 61.7 ppg ranks 328th in Division I and the lack of offense is compounded by poor first-shot defense as opponents hit 47 percent from the field.

“We need to be able to score and we’re capable,” Evansville coach Todd Lickliter said during a postgame radio interview. “It could be because of the long layoff or because we’re still struggling with conditioning.

“We’re also hurrying some shots, which we need to stay away from. All in all, we’re missing shots I’m very comfortable with us taking.”

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

It was a good news, bad news scenario for Drake on Sunday night at Missouri State. It got point guard Roman Penn (foot) back after a seven-game absence, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Bulldogs from losing 61-56.

Penn scored 13 points in his return, but Drake continued an unfortunate pattern of losing to every decent team it’s faced on the road or in a neutral environment. The Bulldogs are 9-0 at Knapp Center, but 1-5 on neutral or road courts. That helps explain why they’ll have to win the MVC Tournament to repeat last year’s NCAA appearance.

