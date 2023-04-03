The transfer portal gutted SIU last week, just like it guts other mid-major schools and even some TV league programs.

More than 1,200 players have entered the portal in the last month and the damage has, frankly, been pretty spread out. According to the Athletic’s Tobias Bass, who released a tweet Sunday night with the numbers, the Atlantic 10 has actually lost more players than any conference with a whopping 53.

That’s followed by the American Athletic Conference and Ohio Valley with 48 each, the Pac-12 with 43 and then the Missouri Valley at 42. Atlantic Coast Conference programs have lost 40 players to the portal.

The league that’s lost the fewest: The West Coast Conference with 24, followed by the Big 12 with 25. Conference USA, which experienced a great postseason with CBI (Charlotte) and NIT (North Texas) champions and a surprise Final Four run by Florida Atlantic, is losing just 29.

As far as MVC schools are concerned, no team lost more meaningful players last week than the Salukis with the departure of COVID-19 seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. SIU also bid goodbye to Dalton Banks, who might have earned more minutes as a senior had he stuck around.

As for other schools, Murray State saw leading scorer Rob Perry hit the portal, along with leading rebounder DJ Burns. Bradley’s talent drain continued with the departure of starting guard Zek Montgomery, who hit some key shots down the stretch to help the Braves win the MVC regular season title.

One school who made a nice pickup in the portal Monday was Indiana State. It added Southern Indiana guard Isaiah Swope, who scored a team-high 15.6 ppg and added 3.5 assists as the Screaming Eagles won 16 games and earned a CBI bid in its first Division I year.

“I’ve had to prove myself my whole life,” Swope said to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. “Never ducking anybody, always up for a challenge.”

As MVC rosters are currently constituted, Indiana State and Northern Iowa might have the top teams going into 2023-24.

TOP-HEAVY LEAGUE

After three weekends of MVC softball play, it’s become clear that there’s a distinct difference between the top of the league and its bottom.

The top four teams – UNI, Illinois State, SIU and Missouri State are a combined 34-5 in league play. The only team below the top four to beat any of the top four is Belmont, which split with Illinois State and took two of three from the Salukis.

The bottom four teams in the league – Bradley, Drake, Valparaiso and UIC – are 3-33 in league play. In fact, MVC newcomer UIC is 0-31 for the season. None of the others have a winning percentage better than .278.

Assuming SIU doesn’t flub its series this weekend at Evansville, there’s a good chance its three-game set in two weeks at UNI will have heavy seeding implications for the conference tourney next month at Charlotte West Stadium.

Of course, the Salukis may be tourney favorites regardless of where they wind up in the standings. They are 17-0 at home, the second-best record in Division I behind only Clemson at 20-0. They have won 19 straight on their field, dating back to last May.

THREE-DOT STUFF

When SIU’s baseball team hammered Bradley 16-4 in seven innings on Sunday in Peoria, it extended its streak of MVC series wins to 10, dating back to May 2021. The Salukis took all seven MVC series last spring in earning their first regular season title since 1990. … SIU, Indiana State and Belmont have all started 5-1 in league play to share first place. The Salukis and Bruins will get together for the first time on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Carbondale. … Despite the loss of perennial NCAA Tournament qualifier Dallas Baptist to Conference USA, the MVC is still in the top 10 as a conference in RPI, although it’s possible the league is a one-bid league this spring.