While there were no SIU players taken during the weekend’s National Football League draft, three of them have landed minicamp invitations handed out in the hours after the draft. One even has his pick of minicamps.

That would be defensive lineman Keenan Agnew, a team captain last year who finished the season with 26 tackles, six for loss, and 3 ½ sacks. Agnew earned an invitation from the New York Jets on Sunday night and then got one Monday from Tennessee.

Wide receiver Avante Cox got an invitation from Baltimore on Sunday night. Cox could have a chance for a longer look for the Ravens, although they’re a run-first offense with an emphasis on throwing to star tight end Mark Andrews. Cox caught 46 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Javon Williams, who cashed in his final year of college eligibility for a shot at the pros, got an invitation on Monday from Washington. Williams rushed for 415 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns last year while catching 28 passes and completing 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards as a wildcat quarterback.

The Commanders made a high-profile hire for their coaching staff, luring Eric Bieniemy away from Kansas City to run their offense. Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid have had perhaps the most creative offense in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes under center. A multi-tooled athlete like Williams might pique Bieniemy and head coach Ron Rivera’s interest.

North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch was the first Missouri Valley Football Conference player drafted when he went to Tampa Bay with the 48th overall pick in the second round. Mauch became the third straight O-lineman drafted out of the Bison program, joining Dillon Radunz in 2021 and Cordell Volson last year.

Tight end Tucker Kraft of FCS champion South Dakota State was popped in the third round with the 78th overall pick by Green Bay. Kraft caught 99 passes in three years for the Jackrabbits and becomes the program’s fifth player in six years to go in the draft.

HAGARTY FINDS A NEW HOME

SIU’s leading sacker last year, end Richie Hagarty, is heading for one of the opponents the Salukis beat.

Hagarty announced Monday on his Twitter page that he’s transferring to Northwestern, where he’ll have two years of eligibility. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Hagarty notched 28 tackles, nine for loss, and 6 ½ sacks in 2022.

In SIU’s 31-24 upset win over the Wildcats on Sept. 17 in Evanston, Hagarty finished with three tackles and forced a fumble, one of four turnovers the Salukis created that day. Hagarty added five sacks in the next three games, including one that sealed a 19-14 win on Oct. 1 at Illinois State.

Hagarty was the only SIU player named to the All-MVFC first team back in November. He also contributed four quarterback hurries and was especially effective in a 34-17 rout of North Dakota Sept. 24, bagging two sacks and two hurries.

Northwestern will be Hagarty’s third school. He started his career at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to SIU prior to the 2021 season.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Indiana State’s baseball team saw its 14-game winning streak end Friday night with a 2-1 loss at Evansville, although the Sycamores still lead the league by two games over Missouri State. The teams finish the MVC regular season with a three-game set in Springfield May 16-18. … Northern Iowa’s softball team officially clinched the MVC regular season title Saturday with a 9-0 shutout of Valparaiso. The Panthers, who are 23-1 in the league, have a great chance of going 26-1 with struggling Evansville coming to town this weekend to close league play. … If you wind up third or fourth in the MVC baseball race, you’d better get ready to play early on May 24. The schedule for the MVC tourney in Terre Haute has the 3 and 4 seeds playing ball that morning at 9 a.m. That will feel like 8 a.m. body clock time for a team from the central time zone.