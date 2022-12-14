MVC Notebook | Stellar Hall of Fame class announced

There’s some real star power in this year’s Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class.

The six-person group was announced on Tuesday and it features former MLB All-Star Andy Benes, NCAA champion basketball coach Tubby Smith and two-time major tournament winner Zach Johnson.

Also earning MVC HOF status were Indiana State’s Melanie Boeglin (women’s basketball), Missouri State’s Barb Gaines (softball) and Illinois State’s Rachel Tejada (women’s soccer). All six will be inducted March 3 at the conference’s yearly HOF breakfast in downtown St. Louis.

Benes won 16 games as a senior at Evansville in 1988 and was pitching in the San Diego Padres’ rotation just over a year later. He was an All-Star in 1993 and then won 18 games for the Cardinals in 1986. Benes won 155 big league games and finished with 2,000 strikeouts, whiffing the final hitter of his MLB career to reach the milestone.

Smith coached at Tulsa from 1991-95, when it was still in the Valley, going 79-43 with two regional semifinal appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Smith went on to win the 1998 NCAA title at Kentucky and coached five programs (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech) into the NCAA tourney.

Johnson played at Drake from 1994-98 and went on to win 12 PGA Tour events, including the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open. By winning at Augusta and St. Andrews, Johnson became only the 6th golfer to take majors on both courses, joining such nobodies as Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

Boeglin was a third team All-American after the 2005-06 season, as well as the league’s Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Gaines still holds school records for hits (252), average (.403) and total chances (1,287) for a career that ended in 1993, while Tejada owns MVC records for goals (74), assists (42) and points (190) following a career that ended in 2014.

SAME AS IT EVER WAS

There was a perception last month that the MVFC might not be the playoff force it’s been for so many years. Just three teams made the 24-team field and some felt North Dakota State was vulnerable in an early round.

Yet here we are in the middle of December and the Bison are still around, hosting Incarnate Word Friday night in a fascinating contrast of style at the Fargodome. NDSU and its running game against the Cardinals and their point-a-minute offense.

Comparative scores are a dangerous trend by which to forecast, but you’d have to love UIW’s chances if they mean anything. Remember that the Cardinals dropped a 60-burger on SIU back in September on a rainy night in San Antonio, while the Bison trailed early in the fourth quarter on Nov. 12 before rallying for a 21-18 win in Carbondale.

Meanwhile, top-seeded South Dakota State hosts Montana State Saturday in a revenge game of sorts. The Jackrabbits lost last December in Bozeman in the semifinals, giving the Bobcats the right to be devoured by NDSU in the national title game.

If the seeds hold up this weekend, there will be another Dakota Marker battle next month, this time in Frisco, Texas with a national championship on the line.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Early trends suggest the Valley will be a one-bid league on the men’s side in March. No team ranks higher in kenpom.com’s rankings than Drake’s 91st and the Bulldogs got boatraced 82-52 Saturday at Richmond, falling behind 17-0. They’re the only team in the top 100. … The Drake women appear to have a puncher’s chance at an at-large bid if they can keep winning games. They’re currently 46th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which is on the border of where an at-large would receive a berth. Northern Iowa (76), Belmont (95) and Illinois State (99) are also in the top 100. … SIU’s men’s golf team added Frenchman Hugo Archer to its roster and he looks like he could be a challenger for postseason honors. The Kentucky transfer carded a pair of rounds in the 60s this fall and finished in the top 20 of four events.