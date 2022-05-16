MVC Notebook | Sweeps help put SIU baseball in command

SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said back in March that the team that was able to collect some sweeps in Missouri Valley Conference series was the one that would probably enter the conference tournament with the regular season title.

The Salukis are two wins away from doing just that, largely because they’ve picked the last two weekends to break through and sweep consecutive series instead of settling for two of three.

After taking all three games from May 6-8 at Missouri State, SIU found the brooms again over the weekend, sweeping Indiana State out of Itchy Jones Stadium by a combined score of 26-9.

At the same time, the Salukis got some necessary help from Dallas Baptist. The Patriots took two of three from Evansville, turning a one-game deficit on Saturday into a one-game lead entering the last weekend of the regular season.

SIU players and coaches are realistic enough to know that winning the regular season title is unlikely to help them gain an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. Even with a seven-game winning streak, the Salukis’ RPI of 70 isn’t good enough to get an at-large. It is basically MVC Tournament title or bust for SIU’s NCAA hopes.

Just the same, a program that hasn’t won an MVC regular season title since 1990 wants to end that drought this weekend at Illinois State.

“The offense has been picking up our pitching and defense,” said reliever Trey McDaniel, “and when the pitching needs to pick up the offense, we’ve been picking them up too. It helps everybody gel. We’ve been picking each other up the last 20 games.

“All we’ve got to do is throw a few strikes and get some outs, and with our offense, we’re always in a game – even if we’re down two or three runs.”

THE DAILY DOUBLE

SIU’s A’Veun Moore-Jones pulled off a double win in the MVC Track & Field Championships over the weekend in Des Moines, earning first place in the shot put and discus.

The Mount Vernon product tossed the shot 53-6 ½ and flung the discus 159-11, helping the Saluki women finish third. Teammate Elisia Lancaster was named Most Outstanding Field Athlete after winning the hammer throw with a personal best of 220-4, heading up a clean sweep of the podium for SIU.

Kayla Schiera blew past the field in the 3000-meter steeplechase, recording a time of 9:58.24 to set a new MVC meet record by nearly 10 seconds. That was good enough to earn her Most Outstanding Track Athlete of the event.

And Iaunia Pointer took victories in the 100 and 200 meters, claiming Most Valuable Athlete honors. Pointer ran personal bests of 11.46 and 23.31 to earn her wins.

On the men’s side, Omar Rodgers captured the 110 hurdles with a personal-best time of 13.98, while Trevor Thompson soared 6-11 to win the high jump.

In the team competition, the women placed third and the men took fourth. Indiana State bagged the men’s team title and Illinois State picked up the women’s championship.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

New SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White landed her second transfer of the offseason Sunday when former Mississippi State guard Ashley Jones made the Salukis the fourth program of her college career.

Jones averaged 4.1 points in 18 games with the Bulldogs last year, tallying a season-high 17 in a Feb. 27 contest with Arkansas. She excelled as a sophomore at Temple in 2019-20, averaging 16 ppg to earn second team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

The 5-7 Jones will be playing her COVID-19 super-senior year for the Salukis and figures to join Quierra Love in the backcourt.

“She brings a veteran presence to a young team,” Bond-White said in an SIU press release. “She’s battle-tested and ready.”

Jones started her college career at West Virginia in 2017-18, where one of her assistant coaches was current SIU associate coach Chester Nichols.

