What in the wide, wide world of Larry Joe Bird was going on Saturday in Terre Haute?

Indiana State put on a 3-point shooting display for the ages in a 99-56 walloping of Murray State, drilling a school record 19 3-pointers in 38 attempts. Six different players drained multiple 3s in a result that moved the Sycamores within a game of the four-way tie atop the conference.

“This was our best, we couldn’t play any better than we did (today),” ISU coach Josh Schertz said to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. “I don’t think Murray State certainly played its best because we are not 40 points better than Murray State at any stretch, but I think it does give our guys a belief.”

Courvoisier McCauley led the barrage with five 3s and 23 points on just 13 shot attempts. Point guard Julian Larry was a star as well, hitting all five of his shots and finishing just one assist shy of a double-double (11 points, nine helpers).

The Sycamores’ performance may have been the highlight of a weekend where the other most noteworthy game was a near-miss. Valparaiso led Drake for most of regulation on Saturday night and had chances to win at the end of regulation and the first overtime before falling 85-82 in double overtime.

The Bulldogs’ ability to create fouls in overtime decided the game. They fouled out Valpo’s leading scorer, Ben Krikke, as well as Quinton Green. Drake was 25 of 33 at the line as opposed to the Beacons’ 20 of 22.

It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can recover quickly enough for their Tuesday night trip to Murray State. Drake also went double overtime on Wednesday night to hold off Northern Iowa in Des Moines.

HAGARTY HITS PORTAL

SIU’s football team lost one of the possible cornerstones of its 2023 defense Saturday night when its best pass rusher in 2022, Richie Hagarty, announced via Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Hagarty led the Salukis with nine tackles for loss and 6½ sacks, playing an instrumental role in a five-game winning streak that put the team in contention for a Missouri Valley Football Conference title before a four-game losing streak knocked them out of the FCS playoffs.

Hagarty crammed all his sacks into a five-game span, netting two each in wins over North Dakota and Missouri State and getting one to secure a 19-14 win on Oct. 1 at Illinois State. He helped SIU notch 34 sacks for the year.

Hagarty transferred to the Salukis after starting his college career in 2019 at Miami (Ohio). The product of New Palestine, Ind. will have two years of college eligibility remaining at his next stop.

“The relationships I have built with everyone in this special place will last a lifetime and I am forever grateful,” Hagarty said on his Twitter page. “I want to thank all my brothers on this team. Even after this game is long gone, you will always have a place in my heart.”

With Hagarty’s departure, the top returning pass rusher from last year is Dewey Greene, who had four sacks.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Belmont’s Madison Bartley and Missouri State’s Kennedy Taylor were named the MVC women’s basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively. Bartley averaged 20.5 ppg and 8.5 rebounds for the surging Bruins in wins over Murray State and Belmont. Taylor’s career-high 25 points and 15 rebounds fronted the Bears’ win Saturday against UIC. … SIU freshman swimmer Olivia Herron broke the MVC record in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:11.88 at a meet on Jan. 27 in Columbia, Mo., which earned her MVC Newcomer of the Week. She also busted a school record in the 400 IM with a clocking of 4:19.41. … The league will announce its preseason baseball poll on Tuesday. SIU is expected to be the favorite to defend its regular season title as it returns five .300 hitters and has beefed up its pitching staff.