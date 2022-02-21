MVC Notebook | Three of a kind: 3 players reach 1,000 career points in same half

There’s a good chance that the last 7:05 of the first half of Saturday’s SIU at Indiana State men’s basketball game featured something no one has ever seen before.

It started with Salukis guard Lance Jones driving to the cup for a layup, putting him over 1,000 points for his career. Then a couple of minutes later, Sycamores guard Cooper Neese joined the 1,000 club when he connected on a jumper.

Finally, to reinforce the notion many have that good things come in threes, SIU forward Marcus Damask converted a layup with 1:09 left to boost him to four figures for his career. No one could remember three players reaching the 1,000-point milestone in one game, let alone doing it in a half.

“I was just talking to Lance,” Domask said, “and we were wondering what the record was for most people reaching 1,000 points in a half. It was special.”

A Google search on Monday uncovered just one instance in the last decade of any team boasting two 1,000-point scorers in the same game. It happened for Dexter (Mo.) High School’s girls basketball team in 2014.

But three players busting down the 1,000-point milestone in the same Division I men’s basketball game?

“That’s very weird,” Jones said. “That’s the first time I’ve experienced something like that or even heard of it. For all of us three to get it on the same night, that was very special.”

LAND OF THE UNUSUAL

Hulman Center, Indiana State’s home building, has become the new home of rare feats in college basketball.

When Evansville beat the Sycamores 65-56 on Feb. 8 in an otherwise unremarkable game between two teams who will play on Thursday night next week at Arch Madness, there was this one nutty stat to make this one stick out from every other game played since offensive rebounds became an official stat in the 1990s.

There were 50 available missed shots between the teams to be rebounded. None of them were an offensive board, the first time that’s happened in the offensive rebound era. Each team finished with 25 boards.

Oh, and Indiana State also misfired on all 17 3-pointers it tried that night.

FOUL PLAY

The weird stuff also follows Indiana State on the road these days. When it visited Missouri State last Tuesday, the Sycamores played a good game and led for a fair chunk of it before the Bears handed them a 79-71 loss.

One major reason for the outcome was that Missouri State big man Gaige Prim has a talent for attracting fouls that few other players have anywhere. In that contest, the officials assessed 20 fouls on Indiana State.

Seventeen of them – 17! – were committed against Prim. He went 18 of 21 at the line and finished the night with 32 points despite making only 7 of 16 field goal tries.

THREE-DOT STUFF

It doesn’t sound like much that Valparaiso softball has started 5-4, until you consider it was 5-35 last year and finished in the MVC cellar. One addition to its program should be familiar to SIU fans – graduate assistant coach Katelyn Massa, the Salukis’ catcher the past five years. … Talk about getting your season off to a great start. Illinois State’s baseball team stopped second-ranked Arkansas 3-2 Friday in Fayetteville, quieting more than 10,000 fans. It marked the Redbirds’ biggest win since stopping top-ranked Vanderbilt three years ago. … SIU’s men’s basketball team is officially locked into the sixth seed for Arch Madness next week as the result of Bradley and Drake wins on Saturday. Even if the trio finishes at 10-8, the Salukis lose out on any tiebreakers.

