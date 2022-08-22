MVC Notebook | Tragedy strikes Indiana State football

On Sept. 1, Indiana State opens its football season in Terre Haute against North Alabama.

No doubt that has taken a back seat, as has everything else on campus, to the tragic news of Sunday morning. An auto accident in Riley, Ind., less than 20 minutes from ISU, killed three, including defensive back Caleb VanHooser and linebacker Christian Eubanks.

Two other freshmen, linebacker John Moore and running back Omarion Dixon, were freed from the vehicle. Both are out of intensive care but still in serious condition. Sophomore Jayden Musili, 19, also perished.

A police report said that the five-passenger vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle was on fire when deputies reached it.

Indiana State postponed its women’s soccer match Sunday with Northern Illinois after learning of the tragedy. Its football team called off Monday’s practice.

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and VanHooser families,” football coach Curt Mallory said in a statement on the school’s website. “Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff.

“To say they will be missed is an understatement.”

Athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said his heart was “broken.”

MAKING THEIR MARK

SIU plays as tough a schedule as anyone in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but one team it doesn’t have to meet this year is South Dakota State.

As good as the Jackrabbits were last year, when they made the FCS semifinals after winning two road games against Sacramento State and Villanova, there’s good reason to believe they’ll be better in 2022.

That’s because quarterback Mark Gronowski, who missed last year after tearing an ACL in the 2021 spring FCS title game, is back. Gronowski had a 15-3 TD-interception ratio as a freshman and also made big plays in the running game.

Veteran coach John Stiegelmeier has a rare problem. Despite the loss of running back Pierre Strong and his 1,686 yards, SDSU has so many proven weapons back offensively that he wonders if his offensive coaches can keep everyone satisfied.

“How are we going to keep them happy? They assured me they would stay happy,” Stiegelmeier said.

An early test to their happiness could take place Sept. 3 when the Jackrabbits take on perennial Big 10 contender Iowa in Iowa City.

SALUKIS PICKED LAST

In news that probably shouldn’t be a complete surprise, SIU’s volleyball team was picked 12th of 12 schools in the MVC preseason poll. The Salukis went 5-26 last year, dropping their final 21 matches and going 0-18 in the Valley.

Defending MVC tourney champ Illinois State was tabbed to win the regular season title, followed by Evansville and league newcomer UIC. The Flames are coached by Justin Ingram, who guided SIU to an NCAA at-large berth in 2015.

Bradley, Valparaiso and Northern Iowa round out the top half of the league. Missouri State, Indiana State and Drake were selected for 7-9, with Murray State and Belmont placed at 10 and 11 in preseason.

SIU opens its season Friday night by hosting SIU Edwardsville at 6 p.m. in the Saluki Bash.

THREE-DOT STUFF

South Dakota has a good football team but could easily start the season 1-4. Sandwiching a Sept. 17 home date with Cal Poly are dates with such lightweights as Kansas State, Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. All but the NDSU game are on the road. … North Dakota could be a sleeper in the conference. It was just 5-6 last year but lose its last three games by four points or less. One key will be if three new starters at linebacker can hit the ground running. … Some around the SIU program were surprised that the 2023-24 MVFC football schedule doesn’t have the Salukis and Illinois State playing. The teams have played every year since 1960, but their matchup Oct. 1 in Normal will be their last until 2025.