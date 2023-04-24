While the transfer portal in women’s basketball may not get quite as much attention nationally as it does in the men’s game, it’s still become a vital component of how teams shape rosters for the upcoming season.

And for one Missouri Valley Conference school in particular, it’s become the instrument that might have taken a championship-level program and turned it into just another team as of right now.

Belmont lost its two best players before the calendar flipped to May. Destinee Wells (Tennessee) and Madison Bartley (Baylor) combined for 33.6 ppg in 2022-23, and helped the Bruins reach the MVC Tournament title game before they fell to Drake.

Both helped Belmont win consecutive Ohio Valley Conference titles as freshmen and sophomores. The Bruins also won NCAA Tournament games both years and could have won a second game in March 2022, but couldn’t hold off Tennessee on the Volunteers’ home floor and lost in overtime.

Seeing Wells model a UT uniform in her announcement on social media that she was transferring might have been galling for some Belmont fans. However, it’s also yet another reminder that leagues like the MVC are increasingly reduced to proving grounds for some players until TV league schools suddenly realize they made mistakes in not recruiting them in the first place.

Other notable players leaving their MVC teams include Indiana State guard Del’Janae Williams, who’s ticketed for Alabama, and Evansville forward Abby Feit, a four-year starter whose consistently good play couldn’t lift the Purple Aces out of their endless rebuilding cycle.

Bradley has lost leading scorer Caroline Waite to the portal, as well as Carterville product Megan Barton. Coming out of Rend Lake last year, Barton signed with the Braves and was probably damaged by the program’s coaching change.

Barton is heading for Southeast Missouri State, which allows her to team up again with another former Carterville star, Alecia Doyle. The duo helped the Lions finish third in Class 2A in 2020.

TAKING CHARGE

No. 22 Indiana State made a statement Saturday and Sunday in its MVC baseball showdown with SIU. The Sycamores’ 6-5, 10-inning win Saturday and a 10-0, seven-inning rout on Sunday put them three games clear of the defending Valley regular season champs going into Monday’s series finale.

It also made it increasingly clear that Indiana State is going to play in the NCAA Tournament, barring an unexpected huge collapse in the final month of the regular season. The Sycamores are loved by the metrics, particularly after defeating No. 4 Vanderbilt 10-2 last week in Nashville.

Indiana State also ended the Salukis’ remarkable streak in MVC series. It was the first conference series they had dropped since April 2021, when they lost three of four at Valparaiso. SIU won 11 consecutive Valley series and split or won 14 straight MVC series before this one.

The good news for the league is if anyone but the Trees wins the conference tournament, which is being held in Terre Haute, it will likely pick up a second NCAA bid.

THREE-DOT STUFF

After entering the weekend with a 1-39 overall record and an 0-17 MVC mark, UIC’s softball team pulled off a stunning sweep at home against Evansville, sandwiching a pair of 7-6 extra inning wins around a 3-0 shutout on Saturday. The Flames could actually avoid the No. 12 seed for the upcoming MVC tourney as their remaining schedule consists of winnable games against Valpo, Bradley and Drake. … On the spectrum’s other end is UNI, which swept Illinois State in Normal to up its league mark to 20-1. The Panthers should be the top seed for next month’s MVC tourney in Carbondale. … South Dakota State’s football team has scheduled a Sept. 16 nonconference game with Drake – at Target Field in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Twins. It’ll mark just the third NCAA game to be played in the facility’s 14-year history.