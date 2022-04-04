MVC Notebook | Transfer portal hits Prohm, Murray State hard

There’s 1,099 players in the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal as of Monday morning.

Contrary to the belief of some, there’s no truth to the rumor that half of them have come from Murray State.

But there’s no question that the second stint of Steve Prohm’s tenure with the Racers is off to a rocky start. Hired to replace Matt McMahon on March 25, Prohm not only finds himself looking to fill out a coaching staff, but most of a roster as the program transitions to the Missouri Valley Conference.

Ten players have hit the transfer portal since Prohm’s arrival. Three of them – Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal and incoming forward Cornelious Williams – are following McMahon to LSU. Another one, Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year K.J. Williams, will take his 18 ppg and 8.4 rebounds somewhere else for his final season.

That somewhere else could also be the NBA. Williams also declared for the draft but didn’t sign with an agent, enabling him to maintain his amateur status. Williams has until June 1 to withdraw or stay in the draft if teams are impressed with his pre-draft workouts.

Regardless, a program that won 31 games this season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament may be in for a stunning turnaround in the wrong direction. While Murray State is usually good, sometimes great and virtually unbeatable once every 10 years, this might be a down year unless Prohm can retool in a hurry.

WE LIKE YOU

A bevy of MVC transfers are getting lots of TV league attention. MVC scoring champ Antonio Reeves (Illinois State) has already heard from a spate of bluebloods that include North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to one report, while Terry Roberts (Bradley) will pick from a list that includes Oregon, Texas and Missouri.

Noah Carter (Northern Iowa) has apparently pared his list down to five schools, one of which is Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament champion Virginia Tech. Carter is also hearing from Arkansas, Florida, Mizzou and Marquette.

While Missouri State lost Ja’Monta Black to the portal, it has gained his replacement in former Akron guard Bryan Trimble. He averaged 10.4 ppg last year for the Zips, canning 35.4 percent of his 3-pointers, but missed all of the team’s games in March after being placed on a “leave of absence” by coach John Groce.

WALK THIS WAY

If you like walks, you probably loved watching SIU softball this weekend at Drake.

The Salukis have emphasized plate discipline in recent years with Jen Sewell coaching the hitters and it was on full display against a pitching staff that either couldn’t or wouldn’t throw strikes.

In Saturday’s 8-1 victory in the opener of a doubleheader, SIU hitters worked a whopping 13 walks. That’s believed to be the most in a Saluki game since 2003 and the most in a Valley game in three years. It was amazing that the score was just 2-1 until SIU blew it open with six unearned runs in the sixth.

After absorbing a 5-4 loss in the nightcap, when it walked four times, SIU drew 11 more free passes in Sunday’s 13-5 victory. Seven of those came in a nine-run seventh inning that snapped a 4-4 tie. Two of those walks came from Elizabeth Warwick.

She finished the day with four walks, making her just the fifth player in school history to do that. That capped a series victory that included 28 walks in three games.

“There were a lot of smart at-bats in terms of drawing walks and a lot of good two-out hitting,” Sewell said via an SIU press release. “We had a good approach and we never backed off from it.”

