MVC Notebook | Trio of schools seem sure of FCS spots

On Sunday morning, the FCS playoff field will be announced. Three Missouri Valley Football Conference schools seem assured of spots – top-ranked South Dakota State, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

The North Dakota schools play each other Saturday in the Fargodome. Even if North Dakota loses as expected, it’d be pretty hard to keep a 7-4 team that’s been ranked nearly all year out of the field. UND has three Top 30 wins and has played one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

As for the rest of the Valley, Youngstown State might play itself into the postseason if it beats SIU up in frigid northeast Ohio. That would give the Penguins seven victories and a 5-3 conference record, which normally gets a Valley team into the postseason. But last week’s loss at sub-.500 Missouri State could prove to be a killer.

Northern Iowa and SIU are in the same position at 5-5 – win and hope. The Panthers visit South Dakota and with a win, might have a chance to sneak in at 6-5 for the second straight year. Its strength of schedule is 11th and it has a win at SIU, in case both end up 6-5. And it would have beaten the same South Dakota team that the Salukis blew a fourth quarter lead to last month in Vermillion.

As for the Salukis? Well, the eye test and results say this isn’t quite a playoff team this year. The metrics seem to love them, though, as their strength of schedule is third and it owns four top 30 wins. That’s more than anyone in the Valley except for South Dakota State.

Illinois State has likely played itself out of playoff contention with a three-game losing streak that’s dropped its record to 5-5. While it’s a virtual cinch to win its last game on Saturday against Western Illinois, beating a winless team won’t move the needle enough.

PLANTING A SEED

SIU’s volleyball team clinched the No. 4 seed and a first round bye for the conference tournament in Evansville with a five-set victory Wednesday night at Missouri State. The significance of that is that the Salukis won’t have to play until Monday at 3 p.m.

SIU should be favored to beat either fifth-seeded Evansville or No. 8 Bradley, who open the tourney on Sunday. The Salukis swept the Purple Aces home-and-home and won at Bradley in their only match against the Braves.

Northern Iowa is the top seed after going 17-1 in the league, losing only to second-seeded Drake in the regular season finale. Should SIU get to Tuesday’s semifinals, they’d get a third crack at the Panthers, who they took to five games last Friday night up in Cedar Falls.

UIC is the third seed in its first year in the Valley and is likely to match up with Drake in the MVC semifinals, as long as it doesn’t flub its quarterfinal contest against either Valparaiso or Murray State.

The championship match is set for a 4 p.m. start on Wednesday, with the tournament champion earning the MVC’s auto bid to the NCAA Tournament that starts the first weekend in December.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU swimmers Ruard Van Renen, Brandon Michna, Jack Khrypunoyk and Donat Csuvarski broke the school record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:27.06 during the A3 Performance Invitational last weekend. Van Renen also claimed school records in the 100 backstroke (46.27) and 200 backstroke (1:42.80). … UNI’s men’s basketball team will play one fewer game than everyone else this year after its Monday night game at Virginia was canceled following the death of three UVa football players in a Sunday night shooting. … Illinois State’s Kendall Lewis is the first MVC Player of the Week in men’s basketball this year after averaging 16.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in the Redbirds’ 2-1 start.