MVC Notebook | UIC coach knows plenty about Valley; SIU volleyball starts season at home

The University of Illinois-Chicago enters a new league this year. But its men’s basketball coach knows plenty about the Missouri Valley Conference.

Luke Yaklich is a 1998 graduate of Illinois State who also served on Dan Muller’s staff from 2013-17, helping the Redbirds go 17-1 in the Valley in his last year. A defensive guru, Yaklich then developed top stop units under John Beilein at Michigan and Shaka Smart at Texas before getting his program to run before the 2019-20 season.

So while his players have never been to Carbondale, Des Moines or Normal before, their coach has. And it doesn’t figure to hurt the Flames as they make the jump up from the Horizon League to the Valley.

“I know what it’s like to coach on a Sunday afternoon at Redbird Arena and how the crowd gets into a game at Drake,” he said Monday. “Our guys haven’t, but that’s part of the transition we’re making. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Yaklich is excited about the team he’s bringing into the conference. While UIC went 14-16 overall last year and 9-10 in the Horizon, it brings back its top scorer in guard Damaria Franklin, who pumped in 17.8 ppg and also led the team in rebounding at 6.9.

The Flames also hit the transfer portal, adding 6-4 guard Shaun Williams, who started his career under Bruce Weber at Kansas State before playing 32 games over the last two years at Cal State Bakersfield. Williams averaged 9.3 ppg in 2020-21, sinking 38.1 percent of his 3-pointers. They also added 6-8 forward Toby Okani, who averaged 4.2 points in 48 games over the last two years at Duquesne.

Yaklich also traveled to the metro-east in late May to land one of the top 10 players in Illinois, 6-5 guard Christian Jones from East St. Louis. Jones tallied 15.4 points per game last year for the Flyers to go along with a team-high 6.9 assists as they went 28-6 overall and 11-0 in their conference.

SALUKIS START AT HOME

SIU released its 2022 volleyball schedule Monday on its website and it will start the season at home with the Saluki Bash Aug. 26-27, playing SIU Edwardsville at 6 p.m. on the 26th and hosting Grambling at 1 p.m. on the 27th.

The Salukis then travel to Nicholls State and Central Arkansas for tournaments the following two weekends before returning home for part two of the Saluki Bash on Sept. 16-17. They’ll host Alabama A&M and Southeast Missouri State on the 16th before battling Bellarmine on the 17th.

SIU starts MVC play on the road against newcomers Murray State and Belmont on Sept. 23-24, respectively, before hosting Drake and Northern Iowa on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The Salukis will play 18 MVC matches, facing six schools and their travel partner, Missouri State, twice each. They will play UIC, Valparaiso, Bradley and Illinois State once.

SIU went 5-26 overall and 0-18 in the conference last year, losing 21 straight matches to end the season. Coach Ed Allen’s squad returns four players that started at least 23 matches last year as well as middle hitter Imani Hartfield, who missed most of the year with an injury after hitting an impressive .411 through seven matches.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Drake announced Wednesday that Jay Koloseus would coach both its track and field and cross country programs. Koloseus has been the Bulldogs’ cross country coach since 2020. … Two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Cermak was named an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner last month. The Illinois State rising junior also batted .340 with 19 homers and 43 RBI. … Indiana State hired Brett Putz as a special assistant coach to head coach Josh Schertz. Putz went 49-13 the last two years at Des Moines Area Community College, leading the Bears to the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II championship.