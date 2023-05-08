When the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament begins Wednesday at Charlotte West Stadium, it will be Northern Iowa’s to win.

The top-seeded Panthers rolled through the league to the tune of 26-1 with an early-season stumble at Indiana State their only blemish. They hit home runs like they were playing in Coors Field and the 1-2 pitching duo of Samantha Heyer and Kailyn Packard is the best in the MVC.

But like every other team in the Valley, UNI is basically one-and-done this week as far as its NCAA Tournament hopes. Even with an outstanding record and the fact it passes the eye test, the Panthers’ RPI according to the NCAA on Monday is 80th, which won’t earn anyone an at-large.

That’s not even the best RPI for a Valley team. That belongs to Missouri State at No. 69, largely because it boasts a March win at No. 20 Wichita State. The Bears’ 31-19 record won’t be good enough for an at-large, either.

The one MVC team that was in position to earn an at-large bid was SIU, which was in the high 40s in early April when it was sitting at 29-5 and challenging UNI. But a 3-13 finish and a sudden lack of pitching depth has made the Salukis a long shot to do much in the tournament, even on their home field.

The teams that best fit the label of Darkhorse are your 3-5 seeds – Illinois State, Murray State and Indiana State. All three have pitching depth, although the Redbirds are more equipped to score a lot of runs, which a team will have to do if it matches up with UNI.

The tourney starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the 8-9 matchup between Drake and Evansville, followed by the 5-12 game with Indiana State and Valparaiso at 1 p.m. No. 7 Belmont and No. 10 Bradley play at 4 p.m. followed by sixth-seeded SIU and UIC at 7 p.m.

Four quarterfinal games take place on Thursday, with the semifinals starting at 1 p.m. Friday and the championship game set for a 1 p.m. start Saturday.

TAKING SHAPE

Barring an unexpected collapse, Indiana State will not only be the No. 1 seed at the baseball conference tournament in two weeks but might be playing for the chance to host an NCAA Regional the first weekend in June.

The Sycamores’ weekend sweep of last-place Bradley gave them a 19-2 league mark and 32-13 overall record. Warren Nolan’s RPI metric rates Indiana State 9th in Division I, which would put it in the conversation to possibly host a super regional. Top eight national seeds would automatically host super regionals if they advance out of regional play.

The best-case scenario for the Valley at its tournament would be to have Indiana State advance to the final and lose, which would give the league two bids and might preserve the Sycamores’ chances to host a regional.

Missouri State is presently second in the league at 16-5 and will have its crack at ISU next weekend in Springfield. Before that, the Bears need to hold off SIU this weekend at Itchy Jones Stadium. The Salukis aren’t going to repeat as regular season conference champs but could still finish second if they sweep Mo State and take care of business next weekend at Murray State.

THREE-DOT STUFF

If you’re wondering about the Valley’s chances of being a two-bid league in baseball if Indiana State wins the MVC tourney, don’t. No other team has a better RPI via Nolan’s metric than Evansville’s 72. Missouri State sits at 75. … Illinois State’s men’s basketball team added much-needed size and production inside by adding Monmouth’s Myles Foster out of the portal. The 6-7, 235-pound Foster averaged 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds last year for the Hawks. Foster is the team’s fourth addition via the portal, a list that includes former SIU guard Dalton Banks. … Bradley’s men’s basketball team, which lost All-MVC first teamer Rienk Mast to the portal back in March, landed former Marquette wing Emarion Ellis recently. A top 100 national recruit coming out of high school in Davenport, Iowa, Ellis sat out last year with a stress fracture in his knee.