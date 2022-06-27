MVC Notebook | UNI's Green finds good landing spot

It was suspected that Northern Iowa guard AJ Green might not get picked on Thursday night in the NBA Draft. Sure enough, none of the 58 selections were used on the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

But Green found a good landing spot on Friday morning when he inked a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, a team where his skill set, at least on paper, appears to be a good fit.

Green’s main strength is shooting. He sank 266 of 704 3-pointers over a four-year career. Those numbers would have been even better had he played more than three games in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020-21, when double hip surgery sent him to the sidelines after just three games.

Green joins one of the NBA’s best teams. Milwaukee won the 20-21 championship and was knocked out in the Eastern Conference semifinals by Boston this year in seven games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton just now reaching their peak years, the Bucks should be title contenders for a few more years.

By signing a two-way deal, Green is guaranteed half of the NBA’s minimum salary for the 22-23 season should he wind up with Milwaukee’s G-League affiliate in Oshkosh, Wis. That would assure him roughly $476,500 as long as he isn’t cut during the year.

Green left UNI as the program’s fourth-leading scorer at 1,769 points and as its leading foul shooter at 90 percent. He helped the Panthers win the MVC regular season title in 21-22, although they were routed by MVC tournament champ Loyola in the semifinals at St. Louis.

A FIRST FOR THE ACES

Evansville will host the MVC volleyball tournament for the first time from Nov. 20-23 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the home of its volleyball and women’s basketball teams.

The tournament will feature the top eight seeds in the 12-team league, meaning the bottom four schools will be left out. That means that SIU, which hasn’t played in the conference tournament since 2016, must finish at least eighth to break that string.

The MVC will use a stepladder format for the tournament similar to what several mid-major leagues have done in recent years for basketball tournaments. On the first day, the 5th and 8th seeds meet, followed by 6 against 7. The 5-8 winner plays the 4th seed on the second day, followed by the 3rd seed getting the 6-7 survivor.

On the third day, the top seed plays either 5/8 or 4 and the second seed takes on 6/7 or 3. The two survivors meet on the 23rd to determine the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

In a press release, Evansville coach Fernando Morales said hosting the MVC tourney for the first time is a big step for his program.

“Our program has been growing over the past several years,” he said. “Having the top eight teams from one of the best conferences in the nation will help volleyball in Evansville continue to grow.”

THREE-DOT STUFF

At least in volleyball, the MVC is sticking with 18 conference games despite the fact all 12 schools field programs. Teams will play seven opponents, including their travel partner, twice. They’ll play two teams once at home and the other two once on the road. … Missouri State’s 11,000-seat basketball arena has a new corporate name as of April 21. Great Southern Bank gave the university $5.5 million to help pay down a portion of the bonds associated with the facility that was called Hammons Arena. … Loyola’s Lucas Williamson, who was part of 124 men’s basketball wins and a 2018 Final Four trip in his five years with the Ramblers, signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

