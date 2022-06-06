MVC Notebook | UNI's Green ponders options, turns pro

There were folks who swore that AJ Green was headed for Duke to play under first-year coach Jon Scheyer. Others were convinced that Green was going to Iowa State, where he could play for his father, assistant coach Kyle Green.

But on Wednesday night, when it came time to make a decision, Green decided to go for the green. The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year announced he was leaving Northern Iowa and declaring for the NBA Draft.

Players who declared for the draft and didn’t hire an agent had until June 1 to decide. By not hiring an agent, Green gave himself the maximum number of options. He could have stayed in college – either at UNI or at another school – but in the end, felt turning pro was his best move.

“This past month has been a tremendous learning experience for me,” he said in a statement. “Most notably, it indicates that my hard work is paying off, and I will continue to trust this moving forward.”

Green leaves UNI as one of the best players in program history. A two-time MVC Player of the Year, he scored 1,769 points, fourth in school annals. He averaged 18.8 ppg in 2021-22, canning 38.7 percent from the 3-point line and 91.5 percent at the foul line.

In the right situation, Green could have a good NBA career. He’ll never profile as a top defender because he might not be able to stay in front of elite shooting guards, but Green knows how to play team defense.

Most importantly, Green can shoot. Given how 3-point conscious the game has become these days, there’s going to be a place for a pure shooter like Green. Imagine him playing with a top point guard who can penetrate a defense and find Green lurking behind the arc.

Factor in that Green’s a willing passer with a low turnover rate and you have a player who could have a long shelf life in the pros.

While it was considered unlikely that Green was returning to UNI, the final decision makes it official: Ben Jacobson’s team will be painfully young next year. Jacobson is one of the most respected coaches anywhere, but the current Panthers’ roster lists four freshmen and six sophomores.

12-0 LEAD NOT ENOUGH

If there was ever a time where a team could have been excused for continuing to steal bases and dispensing green lights to hitters with 3-0 counts while leading 12-0, Missouri State was that team and Sunday was that time.

In an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional, the Bears blasted Oklahoma State all over its ballpark for the game’s first third. Even in an NCAA Tournament where big innings and obscene scores have been the norm, one would think 12 runs was a sufficient cushion.

Think again. That lead was gone by the seventh inning. The 12-0 advantage instead turned into an almost unthinkable 29-15 defeat that ended Missouri State’s season. Or to put it another way, the Bears were outscored 29-3 over the last six innings.

But that’s not even the most outrageous thing about the game. The 44 combined runs was five more than the schools’ football teams managed when they played each other in the 2021 season opener in Stillwater, won by the Cowboys 23-16 as they held off a late Missouri State drive.

BYE BYE VALLEY

Dallas Baptist’s last act as an MVC baseball school was going two-and-out in the Austin Regional, including a 5-1 defeat Saturday to an Air Force squad that hadn’t won an NCAA tourney game in 55 years.

The Patriots are headed for Conference USA in 2023. They made the NCAA field all eight years they played in the Valley, although it can be debated that they shouldn’t have made it this year after playing poorly down the stretch.

DBU went 1-6-1 over the last eight games and dropped three of four games to MVC regular season champ SIU, but the selection committee snubbed more deserving teams like the Salukis and N.C. State.

