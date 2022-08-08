MVC Notebook | Valley dominates preseason football polls, SIU ranked in top 10

Given the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s domination of the FCS playoffs in recent years, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see that the league has four teams in the top 10 of two preseason polls that were released on Monday.

Defending champion North Dakota State earned 52 of 54 first place votes in the Stats Perform poll. The Bison return 13 starters from the team that won their 9th FCS crown in 11 years back in January, routing outmatched Montana State 38-10 in Frisco, Texas.

You’d think winning might get old one day up in Fargo, but even though the coaches change once in a while, the results don’t. NDSU is this division’s version of Alabama – the team everyone wants to beat but rarely does.

“New year, new group, different personality of a football team, and that’s exciting,” said Bison coach Matt Entz last week during the conference’s media days.

The other two first place votes went to fellow Valley foe South Dakota State, which reached the semifinals despite playing the season without starting quarterback Mark Gronowski. He’s back and the Jackrabbits are a serious threat again.

Missouri State is fifth in the Stats Perform poll. Much like SIU, the Bears have proven the last couple of years that they are on the rise. Their next step, like the Salukis, is to go from winning eight games to getting into double figures.

SIU enters at No. 9 after going 8-5 last year and winning a first round road game for the second straight year in the FCS postseason, toppling South Dakota 22-10. The Salukis start their season on Sept. 3 with a date at 14th-ranked Incarnate Word.

Northern Iowa starts the year at No. 21 and South Dakota finished just two points out of the top 25, but will be a playoff threat all year.

NDSU also weighed in at No. 1 in the FCS Nation Radio preseason poll, with South Dakota State at third. Missouri State came in at No. 4 and SIU is 8th, with Northern Iowa 21st.

BLIZZARD ALERT

The Farmer’s Almanac said it could be a long, tough, cold winter in the Midwest. But that has nothing to do with the favorite defense of new Bradley women’s basketball coach Kate Popovec.

The former Northwestern assistant said during Thursday’s MVC Zoom call that the Braves will rely on a hybrid defense of sorts that the Wildcats played with much success last year.

“We call it the Blizzard,” she said. “You’re able to shape-shift it to the team we’re playing – a matchup, a hybrid of man and zone – and hopefully, the defense will allow us to score in transition.”

Bradley endured a tough 21-22 season, finishing in the MVC basement a year after winning the Valley tournament crown and earning an NCAA bid. Injuries hamstrung the team to the point where on-the-job training was the only option it had to get through the season.

With MVC Freshman of the Year Caroline Waite returning, the Braves have a good chance to climb up the standings a bit in 22-23.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU women’s soccer will play the first of their two exhibition matches Thursday when they host Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m. The Salukis also host Indianapolis in a 1 p.m. exhibition on Sunday before starting the regular season on Aug. 18 at home against Division I newcomer Lindenwood at 6 p.m. … SIU coach Craig Roberts won’t be the only first-year coach in the Valley this fall. Illinois State (Marisa Kresge) and Missouri State (Kirk Nelson) will also have new leadership. … Belmont women’s basketball coach Bart Brooks, whose team may be the MVC preseason favorite in the fall, asked Thursday about a new set of league opponents: “I’m excited to compete against them, until I have to.”