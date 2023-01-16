MVC Notebook | Valley men's race jumbled, exciting

Want to know what happens when you have a bunch of decent to good teams but no great team? You’re looking at it on a nightly basis in the Missouri Valley Conference this winter.

Two-thirds of the league is within a game of first place after the weekend. SIU, Belmont and Indiana State are 6-2 while Bradley, Drake, Missouri State, Murray State and Northern Iowa each sit at 5-3.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins was asked Monday on the league’s weekly coaches’ Zoom call how this compares to his playing days roughly 15 years ago.

“I haven’t thought about that, but this is a great basketball league and a grind-it-out league,” he said. “I still think there’s a lot of close games, a lot of one or two possession games that could have gone either way.

“There haven’t been too many years where one team has been so much better than other teams. There are a lot of really good programs and players in this league. Every single game is going to come down to the last couple of possessions.”

What Mullins didn’t say – or maybe didn’t want to say – is that when he was playing, the Valley was a multi-bid league punching well above its weight. It was a five-bid league in 2006 and deserved to be.

Now, it’s a one-bid league and deserves to be that. Can the Valley champion make noise in the NCAA Tournament? Look at what Loyola did in 2018 and 2021 for your answer. But being a one-bid league isn’t what anyone affiliated with the conference wants.

Nevertheless, it should make for some exciting games now and particularly at Arch Madness, when presumably one of the eight teams in contention will carry the league's banner into the NCAA field.

BRACKETOLOGY

Sunday’s 64-62 Missouri State win over Indiana State set up a three-way tie for first in the MVC between the Sycamores, SIU and Belmont. Going into the mid-week games, the Salukis are considered by bracketologists to be the league’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.

So if you’re into hypotheticals and want to consult a travel agent (or gas up the car) for a trip in mid-March, and you believe the likes of Jerry Palm and Stadium Sports, then SIU fans might have some travel ahead of them.

Stadium’s bracket has SIU as a 13 seed playing Iowa State in Des Moines in the first round. Palm, who files bracket forecasts for cbsports.com, has the Salukis as a 13 seed playing TCU in a first round matchup in Albany.

Another website, barttorvik.com, also has SIU as the last 13 seed with a first round matchup against 2019 champion Virginia.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi will update his bracket later in the week and it presumably will have the Salukis inside the field. His last bracket, which was unveiled on Friday, had Indiana State as a 13 seed playing Marquette in the first round in Orlando.

THREE-DOT STUFF

UIC’s Josie Filer was named MVC women’s basketball Newcomer of the Week after pumping in 21.5 ppg during the Flames’ narrow wins over Valparaiso and SIU. Filer scored 18 points in the second half of Saturday’s 65-62 decision over the Salukis. … Northern Iowa’s Maya McDermott was selected Player of the Week for averaging 15.5 ppg, including a 19-point effort that featured a game-winning floater with 0.3 seconds left Wednesday night at Drake. … Evansville’s men lost 76-69 at home Saturday to Valparaiso in part because they missed 18 of their 36 foul shots. “You know how you have designated hitters in baseball? We need designated free throw shooters,” quipped Purple Aces coach David Ragland.