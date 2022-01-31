MVC Notebook | Valley title race still wide open

Half the Missouri Valley Conference starts its second round of league play Wednesday night. The other half will play their 11th game.

No matter who you support, though, one thing has become abundantly clear as the calendar flips to February: The league title is up for grabs among teams 1 through 5, and teams 6 through 10 have the potential to play spoiler while improving their chances to avoid the Thursday portion of Arch Madness.

Drake’s 77-68 home win Sunday over Loyola lifted the Bulldogs into a tie for first with the Ramblers at 7-2. Missouri State and Northern Iowa are tied for third at 7-3, just a half-game behind. And surging Bradley, who’s won four straight, is 6-4.

The Braves have a chance to make a bigger statement in their next four games: At Northern Iowa, at Evansville, home for Loyola and home for Drake. Their 67-52 win Sunday over Indiana State didn’t necessarily please coach Brian Wardle.

“We just got to play better,” he said Monday during an MVC Zoom call. “Our offense took a lot of bad shots. I’ve already talked with the guys about how if we do the same thing at Northern Iowa, they will take advantage of it.”

One reason Bradley is rolling is because Rienk Mast is playing as well as any big man in the league. He dominated Indiana State for 20 points and 14 rebounds on Sunday, marking the seventh straight game in which he’s tallied at least 17 points.

The emergence of Mast, teamed with versatile guard Terry Roberts, gives the Braves a 1-2 punch that doesn’t have to take a back seat to many in the league. Wardle has found an eight-man rotation that gives Bradley enough depth, length and quickness to make it tough on the defensive end.

Loyola’s latest loss dropped it to 31st in the NCAA NET rankings on Monday. That bears watching because the Ramblers are drawing closer to the borderline of earning an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament should they not capture the MVC tourney.

Most programs with a ranking of 31 or better are usually shoo-ins, although Barry Hinson can still tell stories about how his Missouri State team was once turned away despite an RPI of 26.

On the women’s side, Missouri State owns a NET ranking of 35, which usually nets an at-large bid for a team that doesn’t win the conference tourney. Northern Iowa (52), Drake (83) and SIU (96) are also in the top 100.

ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème unveiled his latest look at a 68-team NCAA women’s tournament field on Friday and it has included SIU for the first time, since it leads the Valley.

Crème has the Salukis as a No. 13 seed in the Greensboro Region, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas for a first round game with sub-regional host Kansas State. He also has Missouri State as an at-large in the field as one of the last four byes, playing Duke in the first round of the Wichita Regional.

The women’s tourney is going to a 68-team field for the first time in March, aping the First Four format of the men’s tournament.

Joe Lunardi’s version of the men’s bracket on ESPN.com, which was also released on Friday, has Loyola as the only MVC team in the field. He has the Ramblers as an 8th seed in the West Region, playing Oklahoma in the first round in Portland.

That would become one of the most-discussed matchups for obvious reasons. The Sooners are coached by Porter Moser, who led Loyola to the 2018 Final Four and boosted the program’s national profile to the point where it became attractive to the Atlantic 10, its new home starting in July.

