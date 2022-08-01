MVC Notebook | Viverito gives bright forecast for MVFC

Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito sees stormy skies on the FCS horizon.

But for the league she runs, though, the forecast is clear and bright.

“We are in very good shape,” she said Monday morning to kick off the first of the league’s two media days via Zoom.

It’s not just because the league boasts North Dakota State, which is the defending FCS champ and could easily defend its title this year. It’s not just because South Dakota State is considered the No. 2 team and can go toe-to-toe with the Bison.

It’s because of the Valley’s unmatched depth. Missouri State is also a consensus top 10 team and SIU is a borderline top 10 team, depending on what poll you believe. Northern Iowa should be ranked, and a case can be made for both North Dakota and South Dakota.

And it’s also because it’s the one FCS league that seems certain to stay intact. While the Ohio Valley Conference and Big South Conference have already announced a merger, and long-time FCS power James Madison made the leap to FBS, the Valley’s roots appear to be as permanent as is possible in this version of college sports.

Viverito says there are two reasons for that. First, the conference’s presidents, who have presented a united front toward staying together. Secondly, its geography. Championship-level programs like NDSU and SDSU are in the upper Midwest, away from the sheer number of eyeballs that attract TV leagues.

“It has helped shelter us,” she said. “If our schools were in the south, there’s no doubt in my mind that we would look different.”

In fact, the only change coming to the Valley next year is an addition. Murray State comes aboard in 2023 as the league’s 12th school. Viverito said Monday that a scheduling model has been proposed to where every school would play a conference opponent four years out of every six.

Long-standing rivalries like South Dakota and South Dakota State, for instance, would be protected so that they could be played every year.

COX, WILLIAMS HONORED

The Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team was announced Monday morning and two SIU players earned second team honors.

Wide receiver Avante Cox and running back Javon Williams were among 22 MVFC players named to the squad. Cox caught 43 passes for 739 yards and five touchdowns last year despite missing three games due to injury, including the Salukis’ playoff loss at NDSU.

Williams, who was named to the all-purpose position, rushed for a team-high 564 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns. Entering his fifth year at SIU, Williams has scored 36 touchdowns and collected 2,182 yards on the ground.

The Salukis open practice on Wednesday morning, aiming for a third straight FCS playoff berth. They went 8-5 last year, starting 6-1 and reaching as high as third in the rankings before dropping four of their last six games.

NDSU and SDSU each placed six players on the squad. Missouri State has three.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips said Monday the road to respect for his team is rugged. “We haven’t earned the respect in our league. How do you do that? You perform each and every week,” he said. One team sure to respect the Penguins: SIU, which fell 35-18 to them in last year’s regular season finale and had to sweat out Selection Sunday because of it. … Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino isn’t shying away from high expectations of his program nationally. “I like the high expectations and it’s something I really enjoy,” he said. The Bears may have the league’s top quarterback in Jason Shelley. As Petrino’s past shows – does the name Lamar Jackson ring a bell – he has a knack for extracting the best out of his QBs. … It wouldn’t be shocking to see SIU’s 2023 football schedule, which is already set, undergo a change to accommodate Murray State’s entry into the league. It would make sense for the schools to become rivals, considering they’re less than two hours apart.