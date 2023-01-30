MVC Notebook | Weekend weirdness reaches the Valley

It didn’t take long Saturday to see this was going to be a weird weekend in college basketball, one in which the ninth-place team in the Big 12 Conference (Oklahoma) could destroy the nation’s second-ranked team (Alabama).

The craziness spread to the Missouri Valley Conference on Sunday. Within minutes, co-leader Belmont was boat raced at home by Drake 79-61 and the other co-leader, SIU, flubbed a chance to take the league lead by itself as Illinois State beat it 72-66 in Normal.

Making both those outcomes even more improbable was that the winners each played without their leading scorers. Drake announced Sunday morning that Tucker DeVries, the son of coach Darian DeVries, spent four days in the hospital with an elbow infection and wasn’t released until the team left for Nashville.

Illinois State saw Darius Burford go down on Saturday in practice with a broken orbital bone. But both teams lived up to the old adage that legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith always spouted – “You can always play one great game without a key player.”

The result of both co-leaders going down has the potential to create even more chaos in the Valley by the end of Wednesday night’s games. Should SIU fall at Bradley and Belmont eat failcake at Murray State, there could be a four-way tie for first at 9-4 and a four-way tie for second at 8-5 if other games deliver the required outcomes, such as a Drake win over Northern Iowa.

“We got some help yesterday and we have to take advantage of that,” said Bradley coach Brian Wardle on Monday. “Now we have to take one game at a time, handle our business and see if it works out.”

One thing Wardle and most Valley observes agree on is that a first-round bye is critical to winning Arch Madness in March. One college hoops analyst says it will take a minimum of 12 wins to have a reasonable chance of a top four seed.

HERE COME THE BEARS

One sign that an MVC team has the right stuff is if they can score a home sweep against the Iowa schools. SIU did that last February during a busy stretch of five games in 10 days on its way to the regular season title.

Missouri State just polished off a similar double over the weekend, rallying from 14 points down to stop UNI 71-67 Thursday night before stifling high-powered Drake on Saturday in a 64-54 win.

Drake entered the day averaging 81.9 ppg, which leads the Valley by a lot, but made just 17 of 44 shots and committed 23 turnovers against the Bears. Missouri State outplayed the Bulldogs by such a significant amount that not even a 25-8 discrepancy in free throw attempts could slow it down.

“Our kids just had great awareness,” said Bears coach Beth Cunningham to the Springfield News-Leader. “We were really disciplined with our closeouts and taking away the 3-point shot and then just staying down and trying to contain.”

It was Missouri State’s ninth straight win over Drake, dating back to 2019.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Despite SIU’s home losses to Drake and Northern Iowa, Ashley Jones was named MVC women's Newcomer of the Week for the second time this year. Jones averaged 26 ppg, including a career-high 30 Thursday against Drake, and 5.5 assists. … Indiana State’s men got back into the win column Saturday thanks to the 3-point line. The Sycamores drained 11 of 26 from the arc while earning a 25-10 advantage in free throws – those two stats rarely go together – in a 79-71 decision over UNI. … SIU radio man Mike Reis unveiled this factoid about Marcus Domask’s 32-point, 25-shot performance Sunday at Illinois State: It was his first game without a free throw attempt in 30 games, dating back to last year. Only UNI guard Bowen Born scores more from the line in MVC games than Domask.