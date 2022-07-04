MVC Notebook | Who could threaten NDSU in FCS?

Football isn’t as far away as one thinks. August is four weeks away, which means the Missouri Valley Football Conference will hold its virtual media days on the 1st and 2nd.

The Football Championship Subdivision’s version of the Southeastern Conference will be just as difficult as ever this year. Defending FCS champ North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Missouri State are consensus top 10 preseason picks.

Depending on which preseason poll one prefers, SIU is either on the fringe of the top 10 or just outside it. Northern Iowa is a top 25 team as well. Assuming all play to their capability, that quintet is probably going to land playoff berths in November.

Who’s going to be the best of the best when the calendar flips to December and January? FCS guru Craig Haley makes a real case for South Dakota State, even though the Jackrabbits have to play at NDSU in conference play this year.

In an article he penned last week for theanalyst.com, Haley based his prediction on SDSU’s ability to match up along both lines of scrimmage with the Bison and the return of quarterback Mark Gronowski from an injury that kept him out of the 2021 fall season.

Don’t forget that even though the Jackrabbits had a down season by their lofty standards, losing four games, they still reached the FCS semifinals before falling at Montana State. That “down” season included a 27-19 defeat of NDSU on Nov. 6.

The only negative about SDSU is their schedule. It plays 11 straight weeks, starting with a Sept. 3 trip to Iowa, and has to travel to NDSU, Missouri State and UNI. Its other MVFC road game is against North Dakota, which isn’t exactly a pushover by any means.

FCS vs. FBS

Unless you’re talking about Alabama or Georgia, the top FCS teams go into any game against an FBS opponent with at least the proverbial puncher’s chance. In a one-game shot, depth disadvantages caused by the difference in scholarships don’t matter quite as much.

For instance, when SDSU goes to Iowa, while the Hawkeyes will trot out 22 more scholarship guys, the Jackrabbits should be able to match their physical style. And in Gronowski, it will have the advantage at quarterback.

Although this doesn’t mean SDSU is going to win, it means Iowa would be wise to take it seriously. And it could be the most intriguing of the MVFC’s 11 games against FBS opposition in 2022.

That includes NDSU’s Sept. 17 trip to Arizona, which is the first FBS team the Bison has played in six years. There’s a reason for that: Many FBS foes have gotten wise to NDSU and don’t want to take the chance of eating a loss to it.

The Bison will take a six-game winning streak against FBS foes into Tucson and might be favored to make it seven. The Wildcats went 1-11 last year, lowlighted by a 21-19 home loss in September to Northern Arizona, an FCS program without the vast credentials of NDSU.

Missouri State, which nearly stunned Oklahoma State last September in Stillwater, goes to Arkansas for its FBS fundraiser on Sept. 17. That starts just hours after SIU takes its FBS shot with what on paper is a winnable game against Northwestern.

THREE-DOT STUFF

While it’s not officially on SIU’s website, bloggingthebracket.com says that the Salukis will host Tennessee State in a non-conference men’s basketball game as a preliminary to the SoCal Challenge. The date hasn’t been announced yet. … Kickoff times are set for all 11 SIU football games this fall. The only night games are Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word (6 p.m.), Sept. 10 at home against SEMO (6 p.m.) and Oct. 1 at Illinois State (6:30 p.m.). … SIU hasn’t announced its volleyball schedule, but it’s been learned the Salukis will start MVC play with a trip to newcomers Murray State on Sept. 23 and Belmont on Sept. 24.

