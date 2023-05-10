Indiana State boasts something no other Missouri Valley Conference softball team has this year – a win over runaway regular season champion Northern Iowa.

The 5th-seeded Sycamores are a win away from getting another chance to beat the Panthers.

Lexi Benko pitched six strong innings and Isabella Henning drove in a pair of runs Wednesday as Indiana State bounced No. 12 Valparaiso from the MVC Tournament with a 4-1 decision in the first round at Charlotte West Stadium.

In upping their record to 30-24, the Sycamores moved into a 1 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday against No. 4 Murray State. The Beacons closed their season at 8-41.

Henning floated a single into right-center field with one out in the bottom of the fifth that scored Olivia Patton and Danielle Henning for a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Kennedy Shade lofted a sacrifice fly to deep right for a 4-0 advantage.

That was more than enough against Valpo, although it tried to give it a finish. Lauren Kehlenbrink broke up Benko’s shutout bid in the sixth with a two-out RBI infield hit that plated Taylor Herschbach and the Beacons got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh. However, Lauren Sackett fanned Herschbach with a riser to secure her fifth save.

Benko (14-8) allowed four hits and a run, walking one and fanning three. Valpo’s Easton Seib (6-20) gave up six hits and four runs over five innings with three walks and a strikeout.

Patton was the only player in the game with two hits.

Drake 7, Evansville 0

Mackenzie Hupke and the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (18-33) answered the 10:02 a.m. wakeup call nicely in a blanking of the No. 9 Purple Aces.

Hupke (9-8) limited Evansville (22-32) to three hits – all singles – and a walk while whiffing nine. Aces starter Sydney Weatherford (6-12) matched her nearly pitch-for-pitch until the bottom of the fifth when her team’s poor defense cost her two unearned runs that gave Drake a 3-0 advantage.

Emily Valtman busted it open in the sixth when she cracked a two-out grand slam to right, her fourth homer of the year. All those runs were unearned, thanks to Evansville’s fourth error of the game.

Emma Dighton went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs, while Carey Koenig knocked in a pair of runs. Skylar Rigby added an RBI.

Weatherford toiled five innings, permitting five hits and one earned run with a walk and a strikeout.

Drake advances to a 10:02 a.m. quarterfinal matchup on Thursday with UNI, which beat it in all three regular season meetings by a combined score of 29-5.

Belmont 2, Bradley 0

Brenna Blume’s 2-run double in the bottom of the first inning was all Emma Summers needed as she spun a five-hit shutout to advance the No. 7 Bruins past the 10th-seeded Braves.

Summers (12-14) walked one and fanned eight, throwing 77 of her 111 pitches for strikes. She outdueled Grace French (6-19), who gave up six hits and two runs in a complete game effort with three walks and no strikeouts.

Bradley (15-40) filled the bases in the fifth and narrowly missed tying the game when Bailey Sample’s potential two-run double down the left field line hooked about two feet foul. She grounded out to short to end the inning.

Abi Ledbetter went 3 for 4 with a run for Belmont (28-23), which meets No. 2 Missouri State in a 4 p.m. quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. The Bears swept the Bruins in the teams’ regular season series in Springfield.

The day’s final game between No. 6 SIU and No. 11 UIC ended after The Southern’s print deadline. Visit thesouthern.com for complete coverage.