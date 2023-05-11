When you’re the visiting team in an extra inning game, you have to overcome multiple disadvantages. Chief among them is that every inning you don’t score, the opponent essentially owns a three-out advantage on you.

Imagine being Indiana State on Thursday and having to do that five times before you finally broke through.

“That’s tough,” said Sycamores coach Mike Perniciaro.

Not too tough for ISU, though, as pitcher Cassi Newbanks put up enough zeroes to give the offense time to create a run off a key Murray State misplay in the 12th inning of a 2-1 win at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte West Stadium.

The fifth-seeded Sycamores (31-24) earned a semifinal spot opposite regular season champion Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. They became the first higher seed to win a game as they overcame issuing nine walks and hitting four batters.

Newbanks (6-5) threw 9 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and four walks while fanning five. She pitched around potential game-losing situations in the 9th and 11th, stranding the potential winning run both times at third base.

In the 12th, Indiana State finally broke through. Hannah James (16-8) pitched a great game for the Racers (33-21), scattering 11 hits and not allowing an earned run. But shortstop Gracie Osbron couldn’t handle a sharp one-hopper off Isabella Henning’s bat with two outs, enabling Alicia Patton to easily score from second.

Newbanks wriggled out of one more jam in the sixth, inducing a game-ending grounder from Erin Lackey with runners at second and third for the final out. Murray State stranded a whopping 18 runners, including 11 in the first five innings.

It gives the Sycamores a shot to repeat their 6-4 win April 8 against UNI – the only time an MVC team has beaten the Panthers.

“When we beat them, we really played a perfect game,” Perniciaro said. “That’s what it’s going to take tomorrow but we look forward to the chance. I think we can play well against them.”

The game lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes. The teams combined to throw 355 pitches, 157 of them by James.

UNI 6, Drake 2

Alexis Pupillo belted two homers and Mya Dodge added a solo shot that helped stifle a Bulldogs rally as the top-seeded Panthers held off their instate rivals in the day’s first quarterfinal.

Samantha Heyer (23-4) fanned 11 and allowed two unearned runs over six innings for UNI, which improved to 39-11. It was its fourth win of the year over Drake (18-34), although the Bulldogs kept it more than respectable most of the way.

A two-run fielding error allowed Drake to crawl within 3-2 in the top of the fifth. However, Dodge cracked her 17th homer in the bottom of the inning and Pupillo sealed it in the sixth with her 17th of the season with Kylee Sanders aboard.

Bulldogs starter Mackenzie Hupke (9-9) permitted two hits, three runs and four walks in 1 2/3 innings, striking out two.

Emily Valtman was the only Drake player with two hits.

The day’s third quarterfinal game between No. 7 Belmont and second-seeded Missouri State was tied 1-1 in the top of the 11th inning at The Southern’s press time.

The Bears grabbed a 1-0 second inning lead when Kelsie Lewis dropped a one-out squeeze bunt that scored Annie Mueller. The Bruins erased that lead in the sixth on a two-out bloop single to short left field by Inky Cockrill that plated pinch-runner Savannah Halterman.

The SIU-Illinois State game didn’t start until after deadline. For additional coverage, visit thesouthern.com/sports.