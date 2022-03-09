MVC Women's Basketball | Teams hope for COVID-free tourney

In the last two years, few events anywhere have been affected as much by COVID-19 as the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament.

In 2020, hours before SIU was set to take the court against Evansville in the 7-10 game, the Valley canceled the event on the same day that sports ground to a halt for months.

Last year, heavily-favored Missouri State dropped out before its semifinal game against Bradley after a positive test in the Braves’ program. Bradley had enough players to play but the Bears didn’t want to take a chance.

This week, the conference’s 10 schools hope to play an uninterrupted tournament. At stake is an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. SIU is the top seed with probably four other programs harboring realistic hopes to see their name announced on Selection Sunday.

In order of regular season finish, here’s a capsule look at each team:

SIU (20-8, 15-3)

The window won’t be this open for the Salukis for a while. With six seniors and a retiring coach, they defied preseason predictions of an eighth-place finish and won their first regular season title in 15 years.

Now comes the quenching of another long drought – their NCAA Tournament one that stands at 30 years and counting. They have a good draw and probably the best player in the Valley this winter in Abby Brockmeyer. Can SIU win the three most meaningful games it’s played in years and hear its name called on the four-letter network?

Best matchup: Illinois State, which it swept by a combined 25 points in the regular season, bothering the Redbirds with physicality.

Worst matchup: Northern Iowa, which it trailed by 19 in the second quarter in January in a loss and held off by four points in a February rematch.

MISSOURI STATE (23-6, 14-4)

The Bears could have won the regular season title again despite the loss of starters Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin in the non-conference schedule with torn ACLs. But Loyola’s upset win Saturday put them in a stacked lower bracket.

Missouri State’s first game is likely against Drake, which might be the hottest team in the league. Then a possible semifinal with Northern Iowa awaits. If the Bears reach the finals this year, they will have earned it and they probably wouldn’t even need to win the tournament title to book an NCAA tourney trip at that point.

Best matchup: Valparaiso, which Missouri State swept because it simply dominates the paint against a perimeter-oriented foe.

Worst matchup: SIU, which beat it by 16 on Feb. 4 in Carbondale and could have won the rematch two days later if Brockmeyer hadn’t fouled out with four minutes left.

NORTHERN IOWA (20-9, 13-5)

This is as balanced a team as the Valley boasts. The Panthers have a veteran point guard in Karli Rucker, good 3-point shooters at up to four spots on the floor and a rebounding machine in freshman Grace Boffeli.

They also have the motivation of a one-and-done at last year’s MVC tournament. But being in the stacked lower bracket means a tricky first round game with Valpo and its coterie of 3-point shooters, then either Drake or Missouri State just to get to the finals. Can UNI get enough 3s to drop for three games in less than 48 hours?

Best matchup: Illinois State, which it swept head-to-head, averaging 72 ppg.

Worst matchup: Drake, which swept it in the season series. That included a January loss in Des Moines when the Bulldogs were struggling.

ILLINOIS STATE (16-13, 12-6)

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Redbirds were sitting in first place in the Valley at 11-2. Then they dropped four straight, including an embarrassing 104-62 setback at Drake, before scraping out a Saturday win at last-place Bradley.

Illinois State allowed nearly 80 ppg in its skid and was pushed around at times, especially in a 65-49 loss to SIU on Feb. 20 in Normal. Guard JuJu Redmond had the best season of anyone in the conference not named Brockmeyer, but she’s going to need some help if the Redbirds are going to make a run in Moline.

Best matchup: Loyola, which it swept in the season series behind a defense that permitted only 51.5 ppg.

Worst matchup: SIU, which held it to 47 and 49 points in sweeping the season series, bothering it with physical defense.

LOYOLA (18-11, 10-8)

If nothing else, the Ramblers proved they are a resilient bunch in the season’s last week. After scoring only 28 points, the lowest in a Valley game in 40 years, in a March 4 loss to SIU, they bounced back to rout Missouri State by 18 two days later.

Playing Loyola can be a referendum on your patience and mental toughness. It plays a slow pace and gives up few easy looks. But its offense is also prone to droughts and even in postseason play when teams usually don’t score as often, those four and five-minute dry spells often lead to “wait until next year” vows in the locker room.

Best matchup: Valparaiso, which it swept in the regular season with consecutive 14-point wins. The Ramblers allowed only 50 ppg.

Worst matchup: SIU, which swept it and gave up only 78 points total in the two games.

VALPARAISO (11-18, 9-9)

The Beacons’ Senior Day shocker of SIU not only sent it to Moline with momentum, but enabled them to avoid the play-in round. They tied Drake for sixth but avoided being a Thursday team because they swept the Bulldogs head-to-head.

Valparaiso creates problems in a one-game shot because its style of play is different from everyone else in the Valley. If it’s hitting 3s, look out, because then Shay Frederick can create off the dribble. If not, then it’s very susceptible to getting pounded inside by bigger, stronger teams.

Best matchup: Drake, which it beat twice. Once came when the Bulldogs had three starters sidelined due to COVID-19, but the other came when they were healthy.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, which just played volleyball inside while defending well enough to stifle the Beacons’ perimeter game.

DRAKE (17-12, 9-9)

If you’re looking for a long shot to lay money on in Moline, the Bulldogs ought to be your choice. After struggling for most of the conference schedule, Drake closed with five straight wins by an average of 13.4 points.

One obstacle for the Bulldogs is that they’ll have to win four games in less than 72 hours. The good news is they might have as much depth as anyone in the conference. If they can avoid the turnover troubles that cost them multiple games in January and early February, they might not check out of their motel until Sunday.

Best matchup: Northern Iowa, which it beat twice, holding it to 62.5 ppg.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, which swept it and held Drake to 56 ppg with its physical defense.

INDIANA STATE (10-19, 5-13)

The Sycamores were 10-9, 5-3 just before the halfway point of the Valley season. But they lost 10 straight to finish the year, although it wasn’t like they were blown out constantly. Six losses were by single digits and three were one or two-possession games.

Indiana State made nice improvements defensively but simply couldn’t score enough to beat anyone down the stretch. But coach Chad Killinger has breathed life into the team and sooner instead of later, they should quit being a Thursday team, particularly if they can beef up their production on offense.

Best matchup: Drake, which it beat in the conference opener on Dec. 30 by forcing a whopping 30 turnovers before losing the rematch on Saturday.

Worst matchup: SIU, which swept the season series by a total of 41 points, allowing just 50.5 ppg.

EVANSVILLE (8-21, 2-16)

The Valley’s other first-year coach, Robyn Scherr-Wells, had the Purple Aces playing harder than they did for most of the last two years. Watching them work two losing efforts against SIU indicated they might have a chance to emerge from the basement as early as next year.

Forward Abby Feit finally got some real help out of the junior college ranks in the form of Je’Naiya Davis. Myia Clark gave Evansville a decent third scorer. The Aces still have too many holes on defense to beat top teams, but there is some hope for this program for the first time in a while.

Best matchup: Bradley, which it split with during the regular season while averaging just over 70 ppg.

Worst matchup: Missouri State, which swept it by a combined 89 points and averaged just over 90 ppg.

BRADLEY (4-23, 1-17)

The defending tournament champs won their first three games, including a home win over Wisconsin. Then they won one of their last 24 games, beset by inexperience and an ACL tear by their best player, Gabi Haack, on New Year’s Day.

If there was one thing that emerged from this season for the Braves, it was that a lot of freshmen got on-the-job training that figures to pay off next year or the year after. Caroline Waite became the team’s top scorer in Haack’s absence. The future is bright, but the present can’t end soon enough for Bradley.

Best matchup: Evansville, the only team it beat in conference play. It averaged 75 ppg in a season split.

Worst matchup: Northern Iowa, which won both games by a combined 45 points and allowed just 46 ppg.

