It might have been the least surprising news to anyone that watched SIU’s 14-11 win Saturday at FBS opponent Northern Illinois.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference named PJ Jules one of its defensive co-Players of the Week after probably his best performance in a Saluki uniform. The fifth-year safety matched a career high with 12 tackles, 2 ½ for loss, and also broke up three passes, including a 4th-and-5 throw from the SIU 47 with 7:58 left that quashed a Huskies possession.

During his weekly Zoom call on Monday morning, coach Nick Hill called Jules a physical freak and expressed his surprise that he wasn’t on the preseason watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS.

“You ask the professional scouts that come through to name the top FCS guys to get drafted and PJ Jules is at the top of a lot of lists,” Hill said. “He’s so versatile and pound for pound, he’s the strongest player on our team.

“He plays with an edge, plays super hard, he’s an excellent tackler and physical. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played – fast and with a passion.”

Jules’ presence and performance has been a big factor in the Salukis’ 2-0 start and the emergence of the defense. SIU has forced six turnovers in two games and not allowed a first half point. It has allowed opponents to rush for just 102 yards.

Northern Illinois tried to establish a power running game Saturday but wasn’t able to do it. The Salukis’ team speed and solid tackling limited the Huskies to 63 yards on 34 attempts. Four sacks figured into the totals as well.

Jules’ 16 tackles leads the team, and he’s tied with ends Devin Cowan and Tim Varga for second in tackles for loss. As a team, SIU has logged a whopping 21 tackles for loss.

FINDING A KICKER

One of the few negatives to the Salukis’ fast start has been the inability to make a field goal. Perhaps thrown off by a high snap, Jake Baumgarte missed from 34 in the second quarter of a 49-23 rout of Austin Peay on Sept. 2.

Last week, Thomas Burks won the kicking job with a good showing in practice and got a chance to hit a 41-yarder with 5:27 left in the game. But his attempt to give SIU a six-point lead also sailed outside the uprights.

It’s been a problem since Nico Gualdoni graduated following the 2021 season. Baumgarte and Burks have combined to hit just 12 of 21 field goals, in stark contrast to Gualdoni’s 43 of 54 accuracy for his five-season career.

“It’s been inconsistent,” acknowledged Hill. “We’ve got to find one of them that wants to be consistent. We’ve got to go out there and perform.”

On the other hand, even though Nathan Torney put the Salukis’ defense in a tough spot with a 7-yard punt late in the game after striking the up back with a running rugby-style boot, he averaged 43.1 yards in eight punts. Torney was instrumental in making NIU play long fields most of the game.

Hill said the sophomore from Australia is still learning football.

“Nathan had a good day and he flipped the field a couple of times,” Hill said. “One guy came late and the shield had to back up. We have to execute a lot better; it’s just a matter of learning the game a little bit.”

DAWG BITES

Hill said the offense really had fewer snaps to work with than the 50 listed on the play-by-play sheet at NIU. SIU took a knee to end the first half and then took three knees to end the game after Ubayd Steed’s clinching interception with 33 seconds left. “Probably the least we’ve had in my 10 years here,” Hill said of the offense. … The Salukis took expected jumps up the ladder after becoming the first FCS team to beat an FBS opponent this year, going from 24 to 15 in the Stats Perform poll. Saturday night’s foe, SEMO, is No. 13 after a 45-7 rout of Lindenwood. … SIU pocketed $375,000 from NIU for last week’s visit, meaning it’s cashed nearly a million dollars worth of “buy game” checks to beat FBS teams the last two years. It earned $550,000 last year to beat Northwestern.