Nashville's Newman passes eye test at Ole Miss

“I’m extremely happy with Ole Miss,” Newman said last week.

There have been reasons for him not to feel that way. The program is on its third coach in his five years. Freeze resigned in July 2017 after finding trouble over impermissible benefits to players and numerous calls to an escort service. Luke was fired after going 15-21 in three seasons.

Kiffin is who Kiffin is – a quirky offensive genius. He’s an acquired taste to some, abhorrent to others. But Newman also says Kiffin’s eye for detail and intensity has paid dividends.

“He really takes care of us,” Newman said. “He’s a no-nonsense guy. His biggest thing is playing with tempo, and he has the ability to make adjustments throughout a game to take advantage of a defense.”

Part of it is because of guys like Newman. Earlier this month, Newman and tight end Kenny Yeboah earned invitations to the 71st Senior Bowl in January. Top prospects dot two rosters, who are coached by the staffs of NFL teams.

As a finish line appears on the horizon, a starting gate seems to be next to it. The kid once said to be the next great basketball player at Nashville – and he was pretty darn good, helping the Hornets come within a double-overtime loss of a 2014 Class 2A state crown – might make his mark in the NFL.