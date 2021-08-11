NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in scandal

"To be clear, this is not a punt," the NCAA report said. "The members of this panel understand that our voluntary service on the COI requires us to make difficult decisions and we do not shy away from that responsibility. But a question of this magnitude, in an area where the membership has not expressly legislated, requires collective membership consideration."

Former Minnesota athletic director Joel Maturi, the chief hearing officer and a member of the committee for eight years, said the case was troubling that, while not violations of NCAA bylaws, there were crimes being dealt with legally and in other avenues.

"We all agreed the conduct was egregious. In some ways, we've never had discussions where we've wanted to penalize an institution. We've always gone into hearings trying to find out the truth and come to a right and fair conclusion," Maturi said. "Here, in many ways, many of us felt that there should be some penalty. But the fact of the matter is, we could not come to that conclusion based on the bylaws that exist before us."

For Baylor, the decision helps close a chapter on one of the most painful periods in its history. The scandal has lingered for the better part of a decade and Baylor is still embroiled in lawsuits over its mishandling of campus assault cases.