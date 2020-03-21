NCAA's Biggest Upsets | NC State's '83 title run hard to top

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"If there's an event or something I do that ends up being cooler than that, that would be great," said Sherburne, who had 14 points against Virginia. "But I doubt that's going to happen. I'm all for it being discussed for years down the line."

GEORGE MASON (2006)

George Mason was such a questionable tournament choice that then-coach Jim Larranaga joked his team was an "at-extra-large" entry. There was no second guessing the bid once the 11th-seeded Patriots went to the Final Four after an 86-84 overtime win against top-seeded Connecticut.

The Huskies had spent five weeks at No. 1 in the Top 25 and never dropped below fourth. Yet George Mason overcame disadvantages in size and athleticism to secure a trip to Indianapolis as the party crasher among the big-conference teams.

RICHMOND (1991)

Before UMBC, the biggest round-of-64 upsets had come with eight No. 15 seeds beating No. 2 seeds. It wasn't until Richmond beat Syracuse 73-69 that fans believed it could happen.

Syracuse had spent all but one week ranked in the top 10 under Jim Boeheim and was led by first-team AP All-American Billy Owens. Team member Mike Hopkins, now Washington's head coach, remembers feeling "devastated" but it didn't linger.